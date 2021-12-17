Relentless Mamelodi Sundowns trample Orlando Pirates at Loftus

Themba Zwane scored his 50th DStv Premiership goal for rampant Mamelodi Sundowns as their relentless march towards a fifth successive league title continued with a crushing 4-1 victory over hapless Orlando Pirates at Loftus Versfeld on Friday night.

The Brazilians flexed their muscles in the second period after the teams had been goalless at the break. Zwane opened the scoring in the 51st. Substitute Pavol Safranko (61st and 73rd minutes), who came on at half time for the injured Grant Kekana, scored a brace and Peter Shalulile (76th) got his 13th goal of the campaign.

Fortune Makaringe scored a consolation goal for Pirates in the 90th with virtually the last kick of the game, but it was far too little too late for the visitors.

The win moves Sundowns 18 points clear of the chasing pack and leaves them with one hand firmly on the trophy just past the halfway mark of the season, underlining their status as one of the best squads the Premiership has ever seen.

The result could have repercussions for the Pirates co-coaching duo of Mandla Ncikazi and Fadlu Davids heading into the long break for the festive season and Africa Cup of Nations, given how thoroughly their side was outplayed in every department.

Zwane brought up his milestone early in the second half, providing an easy finish from close range after Shalulile headed Lyle Lakay’s free-kick back across the Pirates goal.

Slovakian forward Safranko added a second with a header from Lakay’s corner 10 minutes later, effectively killing the contest with Pirates offering little in attack all game.

His brace came as referee Victor Gomes played good advantage when Pirates goalkeeper Siyabonga Mpontshane appeared to upend Shalulile in attempting to save at the feet of the forward and Safranko converted the loose ball.

Pirates, who had lost Nigerian centreback Olisa Ndah to injury at half time, were floundering, especially with high balls into the box and Shalulile headed the fourth from another excellent Lakay delivery.

Moments earlier Shalulile had been denied a goal when one-on-one with Mpontshane as the Pirates defence went Awol and had to be saved with a good stop by their keeper.

Makaringe got his first league goal of the season with a fine strike from the edge of the box, and perhaps there will be a little annoyance on the Sundowns side that they were not able to keep the clean sheet, but it should not take the gloss off an excellent win.