Covid-19-depleted SuperSport tough out draw against Sekhukhune

Sekhukhune United and the hugely depleted SuperSport United fought out a tough 0-0 DStv Premiership draw at Ellis Park on Saturday evening.

SuperSport have more than understandably struggled for results amid a torrid outbreak of Covid-19 cases at the Pretoria club.

Coach Kaitano Tembo, Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams and last season’s leading goal scorer Bradley Grobler were again among absentees for Matsatsantsa. They had just five players on their bench including two — Sthembiso Kurata and Sibusiso Maziko — drafted from their reserve side.

SuperSport test their players and staff twice a week under instruction from parent company MultiChoice and have had many more positive outcomes than any other club in the league, save for the 36 at Kaizer Chiefs over the past few weeks.

After Saturday's stalemate, they have won twice in nine matches, losing five times and drawing twice.