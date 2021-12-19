Sekhukhune coach Makhubedu: ‘We are a very strong side’

Sekhukhune United were on top of their game apart from some decision-making in the final third, coach MacDonald Makhubedu said after his team dominated but could not win their 0-0 DStv Premiership draw against SuperSport United on Saturday evening.

SuperSport's squad has been drastically reduced by an outbreak of Covid-19 at their club, and had just five players on their bench, including two — Sthembiso Kurata and Sibusiso Maziko — drafted from their reserve side.

Sekhukhune edged play at Ellis Park on Saturday, but could not find a way to force a high enough ratio of shots on target to force saves from SuperSport goalkeeper Boalefa Pule to justify the full three points.

Makhubedu, though, was satisfied with another solid result from his tightly-drilled combination, whose 24 points and sixth place at just past the halfway stage on 16 games represents a more than healthy return so far for the promoted team.

“We came out guns blazing. We wanted to win, we wanted it more — it was not our day,” Makhubedu said.

“We had bad decision-making in the final third. But I'm happy with the performance, I'm happy with my boys. We tried our best, we were on top of our game.

“We'll see next week, in the next midweek game against Chippa United. But we'll soldier on. We are a very strong side.”

Sekhukhune's final game before the Christmas and Africa Cup of Nations break is against Chippa United at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Wednesday.