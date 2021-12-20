Ghanaian striker Kwame Peprah scores a brace for Orlando Pirates

Ghanaian striker Kwame Peprah broke his duck at Orlando Pirates with two goals in as many minutes in a 2-1 DStv Premiership victory over Marumo Gallants at Orlando Stadium on Monday.

Peprah has been the subject of derision after he went more than 11 hours without a goal in the league this season, having joined from King Faisal Babes at the start of the campaign. But within a couple of minutes scored two in the first half after Pirates overcame an early setback. It will be of some relief to the coaching staff and the recruitment team as he had comfortably his best game in a Pirates jersey, holding up the ball well and providing a number of opportunities for others.

The Buccaneers moved up to second in the table as they claimed a second victory in their last six league games, providing a handy boost after their humbling 4-1 loss to runaway leaders Mamelodi Sundowns on Friday.

Gallants have suffered back-to-back losses, and with a clash against Sundowns to come on Thursday it could be a chastening end to the year for the Limpopo side. The day started well enough for the visitors as former Kaizer Chiefs playmaker Siphelele Ntshangase put Gallants in front on 12 minutes, his first DStv Premiership goal in what was also his first start of the campaign.

That should have been a launchpad for him, but he was hauled off, along with Mpho Mvelase, by an unhappy Gallants coach Dan Malesela after 37 minutes. Malesela is not one to let things drift and he was clearly unhappy with the shape and work-rate of his side.

By that time Peprah had swung the game in the home side's favour with his quick-fire double as Thembinkosi Lorch proved the architect on both occasions.

Peprah raced onto Lorch’s superbly weighted pass and struck a low shot that had the beating of visiting goalkeeper Washington Arubi on 24 minutes. Gallants barely had time to catch a breath before they were behind, Lorch’s low ball across the penalty-box expertly dummied by Ntsako Makhubela and Peprah got his shot on target, though Arubi will be disappointed he did not keep the ball out.

Pirates, who had club captain Happy Jele back after almost two months with injury, were able to stifle the visitors after that

Gallants saw plenty of the ball in the second half, but were unable to do much with it and the better chances fell to the home side. The result will ease the pressure on thecoaching duo of Mandla Ncikazi and Fadlu Davids, but will count for little if they cannot follow it up with another win at home to AmaZulu in their final game of 2021 on Thursday.

TimesLIVE