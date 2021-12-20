Soccer

‘Zwane fooled us’ — Fans react to Kaizer Chiefs’ loss to Royal AM

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
20 December 2021 - 09:00
Mzandile Dlamini of Royal AM challenged by Bernard Parker of Kaizer Chiefs during the DStv Premiership match at Chatsworth Stadium.
Mzandile Dlamini of Royal AM challenged by Bernard Parker of Kaizer Chiefs during the DStv Premiership match at Chatsworth Stadium.
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix/Gallo Images

Not even Dezemba could ease the disappointment many Kaizer Chiefs fans felt on Sunday after their side lost to Royal AM for the second time this season.

It was far from the 4-1 drubbing that shook FNB Stadium in September, but a first half penalty by Victor Letsoalo made sure Shauwn Mkhize's side once again walked away with three points off the Soweto giants.

A strong and high tempo start from both sides saw them push for an early lead. While Chiefs looked more likely than their rivals, a poor tackle from Chiefs captain Bernard Parker on Zukile Mkhize eight minutes before the end of the first half changed the face of the game.

Referee Luxolo Badi pointed to the spot and Letsoalo buried the penalty, his ninth goal of the league campaign.

Chiefs chased an equaliser in the second half, but Royal AM looked the more likely to score. In the end it was a narrow but hard-fought win for John Maduka and his side.

The results saw Royal AM move into second, on goal difference, and dropped Chiefs into fourth on the standings.

Social media was buzzing with reaction to Chiefs' loss, with many mocking the club.

Royal AM complete the double over Kaizer Chiefs with a home win at Chatsworth

Royal  AM did the double over Kaizer Chiefs this season with a 1-0 home win at Chatsworth on Sunday as Victor Letsoalo’s first half penalty proved ...
Sport
17 hours ago

WATCH | ‘A young Jabu Pule was at the same level as Ronaldinho’ — Muhsin Ertugral

Former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates coach Muhsin Ertugral said a young Jabu (Pule) Mahlangu was as good as Brazilian great Ronaldinho.
Sport
2 days ago

Relentless Mamelodi Sundowns trample Orlando Pirates at Loftus

Themba Zwane scored his 50th DStv Premiership goal for rampant Mamelodi Sundowns as their relentless march towards a fifth successive league title ...
Sport
2 days ago

Fans ‘don’t miss Baxter’ as Chiefs return from Covid-19 outbreak with a win

"Baxter should quarantine for the rest of the season," wrote one user.
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Bafana midfielder Bongani Zungu makes his long-awaited return to first team ... Soccer
  2. We run our own race, says Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi Sport
  3. Strap in for more drama in F1 Sport
  4. Clouds aplenty as SA and India meet Sport
  5. Premiership clubs up in arms over DStv Compact Cup Soccer

Latest Videos

Horrific wait for justice for Angelique
WATCH | DA celebrates Zuma court victory but says it's not gloating