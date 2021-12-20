‘Zwane fooled us’ — Fans react to Kaizer Chiefs’ loss to Royal AM
Not even Dezemba could ease the disappointment many Kaizer Chiefs fans felt on Sunday after their side lost to Royal AM for the second time this season.
It was far from the 4-1 drubbing that shook FNB Stadium in September, but a first half penalty by Victor Letsoalo made sure Shauwn Mkhize's side once again walked away with three points off the Soweto giants.
A strong and high tempo start from both sides saw them push for an early lead. While Chiefs looked more likely than their rivals, a poor tackle from Chiefs captain Bernard Parker on Zukile Mkhize eight minutes before the end of the first half changed the face of the game.
Referee Luxolo Badi pointed to the spot and Letsoalo buried the penalty, his ninth goal of the league campaign.
Chiefs chased an equaliser in the second half, but Royal AM looked the more likely to score. In the end it was a narrow but hard-fought win for John Maduka and his side.
The results saw Royal AM move into second, on goal difference, and dropped Chiefs into fourth on the standings.
Social media was buzzing with reaction to Chiefs' loss, with many mocking the club.
I beg to differ, the lineup was ohk. We had our downfalls, Coach Zwane had a plan but luck was not on our side.— G Best (@Gee_Kutumela) December 19, 2021
Chiefs: we will stop Sundowns— Japhet MabhenampondoNyandeni Mpofu (@japhet39mpofu) December 19, 2021
Royal AM👇🏾👇🏾 pic.twitter.com/rImYvvXo3e
Royal AM had a free ride today, Kaizer Chiefs was not in the game. 💀 #DStvPrem #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/SA8cPAQIEa— TK_Nala (@NalaThokozane) December 19, 2021
#DStvPrem Royal Am proving that Arthur zwane is just as bad as baxter pic.twitter.com/m5KwcEaFoE— TALL , DARK AND TSONGA (@SantyMkhabela) December 19, 2021
Royal AM to Kaizer Chiefs 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Y5qeDe6oYN— MR AIRTIME (@Aubrey_Senyolo) December 19, 2021
When you are on Honeymoon and you get a text saying Royal AM 1 : Kaizer Chiefs 0 pic.twitter.com/DBnRuQDJpL— Khuthie Munyai (@khuthadzomunyai) December 19, 2021
