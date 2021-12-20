‘Zwane fooled us’ — Fans react to Kaizer Chiefs’ loss to Royal AM

Not even Dezemba could ease the disappointment many Kaizer Chiefs fans felt on Sunday after their side lost to Royal AM for the second time this season.

It was far from the 4-1 drubbing that shook FNB Stadium in September, but a first half penalty by Victor Letsoalo made sure Shauwn Mkhize's side once again walked away with three points off the Soweto giants.

A strong and high tempo start from both sides saw them push for an early lead. While Chiefs looked more likely than their rivals, a poor tackle from Chiefs captain Bernard Parker on Zukile Mkhize eight minutes before the end of the first half changed the face of the game.

Referee Luxolo Badi pointed to the spot and Letsoalo buried the penalty, his ninth goal of the league campaign.

Chiefs chased an equaliser in the second half, but Royal AM looked the more likely to score. In the end it was a narrow but hard-fought win for John Maduka and his side.

The results saw Royal AM move into second, on goal difference, and dropped Chiefs into fourth on the standings.

Social media was buzzing with reaction to Chiefs' loss, with many mocking the club.