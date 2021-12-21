Soccer

'Goodbye unbeaten season!' — Mzansi shooketh by AmaZulu victory over Sundowns

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
21 December 2021 - 09:12
AmaZulu FC coach Benni McCarthy says his team worked hard for their win over Sundowns.
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

AmaZulu fans must have thought Christmas had come early on Monday, when their side pulled an upset over runaway league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns in Durban.

The win put an end to Sundown's 17-match unbeaten streak and catapulted AmaZulu to third in the table.

Sundowns started the match brightly, nearly taking the lead in the first minute of the game and missing another chance just four minutes later.

AmaZulu's Thabo Qalinge drew a great save out of Sundowns' keeper Denis Onyango in the 18th minute, and Benni McCarthy's side were quick on the counter.

It threatened to boil near the end of the first half, when McCarthy questioned a challenge on one of his players, screaming “how am I supposed to do my job when every game there is this type of officiating?”

Sundowns pushed for a winner in the second half but it was AmaZulu winger Augustine Mulenga who scored the decisive goal late on in, after being subbed on just seconds earlier.

Luvuyo Memela put through Mulenga in the 74th minute, who dispatched the ball past Onyango to send the crowd into a frenzy.

Speaking after the game, McCarthy said his team worked hard for the win and were brave.

“We knew this was a game that we were not going to dominate but the object for us was to block the middle of the park.”

On social media, many were shocked at the result but congratulated AmaZulu on the win.

Others used the opportunity to mock the champions and claim they would soon be unseated at the top of the log.

