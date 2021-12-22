'Don't be fooled by the result against Sundowns,' says McCarthy of Orlando Pirates

“Sundowns had a fantastic day and were able to brush Pirates aside. But it doesn't mean now that AmaZulu are going to do the same because we had a fantastic game against Sundowns. It doesn't mean we're the favourites against Pirates.

“They showed it a few weeks ago, where they came here [AmaZulu and Pirates drew 1-1 at Kings Park on December 8], they were well organised and scored one goal. We drew the game and I think it probably could have gone either way.

“Now we have to go there, and when Orlando Pirates want to turn it on, they can turn it on; and if AmaZulu want to turn it on, they can turn it on.

“So it's going to be a nice game for the neutrals. Two teams who will really go for it and make a spectacle of the last game of the year for both clubs.

“It's nice that both teams are on the same points and it's the fight for second and third, so it will make for a really good game of football.”

Pirates bounced back from their big defeat against Sundowns by beating Marumo Gallants 2-1 at Orlando Stadium on Monday. Ghanaian striker Kwame Peprah, having threatened to get off the mark in numerous starts, notched a brace.

AmaZulu’s win against Sundowns elevated last season’s runners-up to third place after a battling start to the season.

Bucs (second place on 27 points from 18 games) and Usuthu (third on 27 from 19) will battled it out to be the side who go into the extended Christmas and Africa Cup of Nations break in second position.