Caf confident of 'successful Afcon' after Motsepe meets President Biya in Cameroon

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) says it is proceeding with “preparations of a successful hosting of the Africa Cup of Nations Cameroon 2021” after a “fruitful” meeting between Caf president Patrice Motsepe and Cameroon President Paul Biya.

The Covid-19-delayed 2021 Nations Cup has been hanging in the balance amid fears of an outbreak of the virus at the tournament scheduled from January 9 to February 6.

Caf said Motsepe received assurances strict Covid-19 protocols would be in place at the tournament and its matches, and that the in-doubt tournament infrastructure will be in place.

“Dr Patrice Motsepe held a very constructive and fruitful meeting with the President of the Republic of Cameroon, His Excellency Mr Paul Biya, in Yaoundé, Cameroon on Tuesday,” Caf said.

“Dr Motsepe emphasised the importance of the collaboration between the government of Cameroon, Caf and other stakeholders in implementing Covid-19 global best practices at all the stadiums, training pitches, hotels and all the areas where the players, match officials, spectators and visitors will be during the Africa Cup of Nations. This is particularly important in light of the Omicron variant.

“Good progress has been made over the past few months in Cameroon with the construction of stadium infrastructure, training pitches and other facilities for the hosting of the Nations Cup.”

Caf said an agreement was concluded between the government of Cameroon; the country's football association, Fecafoot; and Caf that: