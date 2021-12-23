Mosimane wins his fifth trophy at Al Ahly as they defend Caf Super Cup

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane continues to set records, lifting his fifth trophy as the Red Devils beat Raja Casablanca 6-5 on penalties in the Caf Super Cup in Qatar on Wednesday night.

Percy Tau, who lifted his first trophy for the Red Devils, laid on the pass at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan for substitute Taher Mohamed’s dramatic 90th-minute equaliser to make the score 1-1 and send the game to penalties. Ahly had trailed for most of the game after Yasser Ibrahim put Raja ahead in the 13th minute.

Mosimane became only the second coach at Ahly after Portuguese club legend Manuel Jose, to lift back-to-back Caf Champions League and Super Cup trophies.

Jose is the coach who has won the all-time most Super Cups — the trophy contested between the Champions League and Confederation Cup winners — with four, all at Ahly. Mosimane stands alone in second place on three, having also won the trophy with Mamelodi Sundowns in 2017.

“I feel good. I must first thank the players because they are the ones who played,” Mosimane said in his post-match television interview.

“We did practise penalties, and we took them the same way we had practised.

“I must thank my players, my technical team, and the supporters.

“I must thank Captain Bibo [Ahly president Mahmoud El Khatib] and his board for their trust in me.”