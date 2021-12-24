Soccer

Arteta demands ‘respect and commitment’ at Arsenal

24 December 2021 - 13:48 By Reuters
Mikel Arteta, manager of Arsenal.
Mikel Arteta, manager of Arsenal.
Image: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said he has not tried to establish his authority through a "dictatorial" approach and "respect and commitment" from the players is non-negotiable if he is to stay at the club.

Arteta's comments come after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was removed as captain last week following a disciplinary breach. Aubameyang, who signed a new three-year contract with the club last year, was dropped ahead of this month's 2-0 win over West Ham United after he returned late from a trip abroad.

"I do not establish my authority by being dictatorial or ruthless," Arteta said in comments published by British media.

"I just ask for one thing — respect and commitment. At this level, if I don't get that, I'll pack my bags and go somewhere else because that's the minimum I can ask for.

"To be successful you have to be passionate about something and, if you want to represent a club of this size, that is the minimum standard you have to bring. I am not going to ask anybody to put the ball into the top corner every time they hit it, but I will ask them to do the right things every single day for this club."

Arsenal, fourth in the Premier League, take on bottom side Norwich City at Carrow Road on Sunday. 

Top three all on the spot with victories in EPL

City, Liverpool and Chelsea all score penalties to stay in touch.
Sport
1 week ago

Arsenal's Gabriel fought off baseball bat-wielding robber

Arsenal defender Gabriel fought off an attacker wielding a baseball bat during an attempted robbery at his north London home in August, the Daily ...
Sport
3 weeks ago

Arteta praises Arsenal patience as they stroll past Newcastle

Mikel Arteta praised his side's patience as they moved right into the mix for a top-four place with a 2-0 Premier League win over Newcastle United on ...
Sport
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Coach number 2,000 in 11 years’ — Robert Marawa’s banter with Chippa manager ... Soccer
  2. No backdoor opportunity for Bafana at 2021 Afcon from FIFA’s warning to Zim Soccer
  3. 'Don't be fooled by the result against Sundowns,' says McCarthy of Orlando ... Soccer
  4. 'Goodbye unbeaten season!' — Mzansi shooketh by AmaZulu victory over Sundowns Soccer
  5. How MaMkhize changed SA football this year Soccer

Latest Videos

SA's cannabis industry growing fast, but insiders say regulations are limiting ...
Horrific wait for justice for Angelique