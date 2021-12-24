Manchester United must make sure players are vaccinated — Rangnick

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick said the club had to ensure its players were vaccinated following a Covid-19 outbreak that led to the postponement of their last two Premier League games.

“We have to encourage players to behave in a disciplined way with regards to contact. We also need to make sure we have most players vaccinated," Rangnick told reporters.

"As far as I'm aware, we have a high record of vaccinated players in our club."

United last played in a 1-0 win over Norwich City on December 11. Their fixtures against Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford could not go ahead after Covid-19 cases left them with only 11 fit players, three of whom were goalkeepers.

They have nearly their full squad available for a trip to Newcastle United on Monday.

"The past two weeks show that even if you are vaccinated two or three times, you can still catch the virus, especially the new virus (Omicron)," the German said.

"You are not protected but at least you are protected from severe symptoms. As far as I know, most of our players who tested positive had very, very weak symptoms."

United trail leaders Manchester City by 17 points but have played two games fewer.