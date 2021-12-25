Soccer

Mahrez to captain Algeria at Africa Cup of Nations finals

25 December 2021 - 12:02 By Reuters
Riyad Mahrez of Manchester City and Algeria
Riyad Mahrez of Manchester City and Algeria
Image: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Riyad Mahrez will captain Algeria as they defend their African Cup of Nations crown next month, named by coach Djamel Belmadi to lead his 28-man squad at the tournament in Cameroon.

The Manchester City attacker is one of 15 players from the squad that won the last finals in 2019 to return for the delayed 2021 edition, where Algeria compete in Group E against Equatorial Guinea, the Ivory Coast and Sierra Leone.

Algeria begin the defence of their crown against Sierra Leone on January 11 in Douala.

SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Rais Mbolhi (Al Ittifaq), Alexandre Oukidja (Metz), Moustapha Zeghba (Damak)

Defenders: Youcef Atal (Nice), Abdelkader Bedrane (Esperance), Houcine Benayada (Etoile Sahel), Djamel Benlamri (Qatar SC), Ramy Bensebaini (Borussia Moenchengladbach), Ilyes Chetti (Esperance), Reda Halaimia (Beerschot), Aissa Mandi (Villarreal), Mehdi Tahrat (Al Gharafa), Mohamed Amine Tougai (Esperance)

Midfielders: Haris Belkebla (Stade Brest), Sofiane Bendebka (Al Fateh), Ismael Bennacer (AC Milan), Yacine Brahimi (Al Rayyan), Sofiane Feghouli (Galatasaray), Adam Ounas (Napoli), Ramiz Zerrouki (Twente Enschede), Adem Zorgane (Charleroi)

Forwards: Mohamed El Amine Amoura (FC Lugano), Youcef Belaili (unattached), Said Benrahma (West Ham United), Farid Boulaya (Metz), Baghdad Bounedjah (Al Sadd), Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City), Islam Slimani (Olympique Lyonnais).

READ MORE

Mane headlines Senegal squad for Africa Cup of Nations finals

Sadio Mane headlines a strong Senegal squad named on Friday for the Africa Cup of Nations finals where they will be one of the favourites.
Sport
19 hours ago

Conte says Premier League meeting on schedule concerns was a waste of time

Premier League managers put forward their concerns on fixture congestion in Thursday's meeting with the league, but it felt like they were talking to ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Caf confident of 'successful Afcon' after Motsepe meets President Biya in Cameroon

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) says it is proceeding with “preparations of a successful hosting of the Africa Cup of Nations Cameroon ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. No backdoor opportunity for Bafana at 2021 Afcon from FIFA’s warning to Zim Soccer
  2. ‘Coach number 2,000 in 11 years’ — Robert Marawa’s banter with Chippa manager ... Soccer
  3. 'Don't be fooled by the result against Sundowns,' says McCarthy of Orlando ... Soccer
  4. Orlando Pirates have unearthed a potential superstar in Kwame Peprah Soccer
  5. Mosimane wins his fifth trophy at Al Ahly as they defend Caf Super Cup Soccer

Latest Videos

Mall Santa continues to bring cheer, sanitiser and thermometer in hand 
SA's cannabis industry growing fast, but insiders say regulations are limiting ...