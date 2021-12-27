Marumo Gallants coach Dan Malesela: ‘We need to put in oomph upfront’

Marumo Gallants coach Dan Malesela believes good signings in the January transfer window and a strong training regime in the DStv Premiership's Christmas break will see his team progress further from the relegation zone in the second half of the season.

Bahlabane Ba Ntwa picked up another hard-earned point, holding Mamelodi Sundowns to a 1-1 draw at Loftus Versfeld on Thursday evening to go into the extended Christmas and Africa Cup of Nations break in 11th place.

Malesela was hired in mid-November to replace Frenchman Sébastien Migné after Gallants' disastrous start, where they lost five and drew four for a measly four points from their first nine matches.

They set about winning four and drawing one in Malesela's first five games. While results have slowed with two draws and two defeats since, the Limpopo team's 15 points from the new coach's nine in charge make for a total of 19, which sees Gallants in a far more comfortable position.

“I'm very pleased with what the boys have put in. We managed to get 15 points — remember, we were sitting on four,” Malesela said.

“One can only be proud at how the boys adapted and tried to implement [the game plan].

“Obviously it's not the full package because we did not have time to train. We only had one [full] week, and that they understood a number of the things we tried to impart is just amazing.

“One can only be proud and look forward to progress at the club come next year.”

Having had no preseason and arrived with matches coming thick and fast, Malesela said the two months offered by the league's lengthy recess offers him time to properly implement his game plan.

“We will be training and practice other things we were supposed to do. We will need players,” he said.

“We are not so troubled at the back but maybe one would need central midfielders for cover, or for competition. We also need wingers for cover. We need at least two strikers.

“We just need to put in oomph at the top. We've been creating chances and not scoring. We are not rubbishing the players we have, but we want people who can also help what we have.”

Gallants return from the break in a Polokwane derby against Baroka FC at Peter Mokaba Stadium on February 16.