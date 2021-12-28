Soccer

No surprise as Mamelodi Sundowns confirm signing of Bradley Ralani

28 December 2021 - 13:22 By MARC STRYDOM
A Mamelodi Sundowns promo picture of their new signing Bradley 'Surprise' Ralani.
A Mamelodi Sundowns promo picture of their new signing Bradley 'Surprise' Ralani.
Image: Mamelodi Sundowns FC/Twitter

Mamelodi Sundowns have confirmed the signing of skilled veteran winger Bradley “Surprise” Ralani from Cape Town City.

The transfer comes as no surprise as it had been widely reported and speculated on in the past few weeks. 

Technically and tactically astute Ralani, 34, has been a quality creative presence for City since signing for them from Helsingborg in January 2018. He has signed a one-and-a-half year deal at Sundowns that will take him to the end of the 2022-23 season.

The left wing or attacker played the first nine years of his career in Scandinavia for clubs mostly in Sweden, having never played in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) after he signed for Helsingborg from the Johannesburg-based Stars of Africa academy in 2009.

“Mamelodi Sundowns are delighted to welcome attacker Bradley ‘Surprise’ Ralani from Cape Town City,” Sundowns said.

“The Kimberley-born midfielder makes his way to Tshwane to represent the Brazilians following the signing of an 18-month deal, with a one-year option to extend.

“Ralani is an experienced campaigner who has plied his trade in Norway and Sweden, representing clubs including IFK Hässleholm, Helsingborg, Landskrona and Lyngby BK.

“Surprise has been a prominent player in his time in the Mother City, contributing goals and assists and becoming the club’s all-time leading scorer earlier this season. The attacker’s form for The Citizens this season has seen him make 16 appearances in all competitions, scoring two goals and two assists.

“When the team returns to training at Chloorkop, Ralani will be linking up with a familiar face when he reunites with former teammate Kermit Erasmus, who also signed from the Cape Town outfit.”

DStv Premiership leaders and four-time successive champions Sundowns took a huge 14-point lead into the league’s extended Christmas and Africa Cup of Nations break.

They return on February 16 against Chippa United at Loftus Versfeld.

READ MORE

‘Mambush’ Mudau tips Peter Shalulile to break his Sundowns scoring record

Mamelodi Sundowns attacker Peter Shalulile has received a huge endorsement from club scoring legend and former captain Daniel ‘Mambush’ Mudau, who ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Caf picks Pitso Mosimane to headline Champions League draw in Cairo

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) has chosen Al Ahly and former Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane to headline ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Mokwena hails ‘incredible’ Sundowns for soldiering to 60 games in 2021

Co-coach Rulani Mokwena has praised Mamelodi Sundowns' players for soldiering to their 60th match in a calendar year with the consistent appetite for ...
Sport
4 days ago

Sundowns end the year with a draw against Gallants

Mamelodi Sundowns opened a slight window of opportunity for over five teams that are chasing them in the DStv Premiership when they were held to a ...
Sport
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Five SA players who impressed overseas Soccer
  2. Impressive displays for Pirates catapult Olisa Ndah into Nigeria’s Afcon squad Soccer
  3. Manchester United adapting to Rangnick's playing style, says Matic Soccer
  4. Robert Marawa on calls for him to return to SABC: 'It's not a closed book' Soccer
  5. ‘Coach number 2,000 in 11 years’ — Robert Marawa’s banter with Chippa manager ... Soccer

Latest Videos

'His life is eternal’: Cape Town remembers Desmond Tutu
Desmond Tutu dies at 90: reflecting on a a life lived in struggle and joy