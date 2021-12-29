‘Pitso will continue to moer you’ — Mzansi reacts to Sundowns drawing Al Ahly in the Champions League
Football fans have reacted to Mamelodi Sundowns and Egyptian giants Al Ahly being drawn in the same Caf Champions League group, putting down their early predictions for the match.
The two sides will square off in group A along with Sudanese clubs Al Hilal and Al Merrikh. AmaZulu make their debut in the competition, drawn with reigning Confederation Cup champions Raja Casablanca of Morocco, Guinea’s Horoya and ES Sétif of Algeria in group B.
Sundowns previously won the Champions League in 2016 under Pitso Mosimane. Mosimane moved to Al Ahly last year and ended that side's seven-year wait for the Champions League title.
They won the trophy for a second year in July.
The sides have met in the competition for four season in a row, often in the quarterfinals stage.
In the last two seasons, Sundowns lost twice against Al Ahly in the quarters by a 3-1 aggregate scoreline.
The season before that (2018-19), Mosimane’s Downs beat Ahly 5-1 on aggregate, including a stunning 5-0 home thrashing, also in the quarters.
On social media, the Champions League draw excitement as fans flooded the TL with predictions on who would win the matches.
Pitso will continue to moer you— Noko (@Kholofe12120549) December 28, 2021
I dont see Sundowns beating Al Ahly pic.twitter.com/cttraI2dPT
You haven't learned your lesson even after getting eliminated two years in a row 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/S2S7wkg1gv— Alaa Kamal 🇪🇬 (@Alaa_kamal98) December 28, 2021
Easy group 🇸🇩 Teams cancel each other & other two compete for 1st n 2nd position.— Munyadziwa Singo (@mwsingo) December 28, 2021
Pass through to the round of 16, get to the Quarters and get knocked out. We’ve seen this movie again and again and again moss…😩 pic.twitter.com/mocu2PgIab— Mnqobi Mkhize (@MnqobiM84650068) December 28, 2021
Plus I heard pitso during draw he said 'I know what group I want cos i want to be home' pic.twitter.com/zZxAZ5czzE— Elmon Shipalana (@NhlekoJuniorS) December 28, 2021
So this means the fight between Pitso and Mamelodi community continues 🥊🥊 pic.twitter.com/Qe6dhMHRUx— Thibza (@akatmoh1) December 28, 2021
