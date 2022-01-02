Soccer

Chelsea can compete with City's 'winning machine', says Tuchel

02 January 2022 - 11:22 By Reuters
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel
Image: REUTERS/David Klein

Chelsea have to be realistic about catching up with Premier League leaders Manchester City this season, manager Thomas Tuchel said, adding that the club's personnel issues have contributed to their dip in form.

City are 11 points clear of Chelsea after winning their last 11 league games in a row and are aiming to win their fourth title under manager Pep Guardiola. “It is a winning machine. It is not only about having an advantage, it is making it an advantage. They are very good, they are relentless,” Tuchel said of City.

“They know what it takes to produce these high-point seasons over and over again. We will never stop believing or pushing but we have to be realistic. When you look at 2021 (last season's league table), we are 20 points behind. You have to be careful that you are ambitious but not over-ambitious and do not to get frustrated by not catching Man City in the first half year.”

Chelsea have one win in their last four league games and host third-placed Liverpool on Sunday. They will take on City in the Premier League on January 15 before facing Tottenham Hotspur at home a week later. Tuchel's side have lost defender Ben Chilwell to a long-term knee injury and have had Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner, N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic and others sidelined by injuries and Covid-19.

“Maybe it's a longer race than one season to catch Man City because they will not stop improving. But the huge difference at this moment is with injuries and Covid-19.

“I am absolutely convinced that if we are in the same place without having key players out for weeks we (would have) more points and be in the back of them.

“That's why there's no need to get negative, no need to lose faith. The opposite — we will stay hungry. We will not stop trying.”

READ MORE

Blow for Nigeria as key strikers drop out of Africa Cup of Nations

Nigeria have been hit by a double blow to their attack for the Africa Cup of Nations finals with key strikers Emmanuel Dennis and Victor Osimhen ...
Sport
2 days ago

Late Rodri goal gives Man City 2-1 win over 10-man Arsenal

A stoppage-time goal from midfielder Rodri gave Premier League leaders Manchester City a 2-1 win at Arsenal on New Year's Day as the home side ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Hosts Cameroon report four Covid-19 cases on eve of Nations Cup

Cameroon's football federation said four of their players have tested positive for Covid-19, with the Africa Cup of Nations hosts set to kick off the ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Kaizer Motaung: PSL's decision left Chiefs 'dumbfounded' Soccer
  2. Ex-Bafana star Maimane Phiri shot in tavern in Alex, before assailant turned ... Soccer
  3. Five contenders to replace Quinton de Kock as Proteas Test wicketkeeper Cricket
  4. Alviro Petersen: More players may follow Quinton De Kock and abandon Test ... Cricket
  5. Proteas' Quinton de Kock announces shock retirement from Test cricket Cricket

Latest Videos

The loss of an icon: Final farewell for Desmond Tutu
"He truly lived the courage of his convictions": Cape Town Interfaith ...