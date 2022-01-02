Kaizer Chiefs boss Motaung identifies his club's hits and misses in 2021

Kaizer Chiefs chairperson Kaizer Motaung has identified five highs, lows and challenges that characterised the year for his club in 2021.

In his New Year’s message on the club’s website, Motaung admitted Chiefs, still without a trophy in six previous seasons, battled in 2021, but identified reaching the Caf Champions League final as historic and an all-time club landmark.

He said in a year that, “like 2020, was fraught with disruptions as society battled to come to terms with the Covid-19 pandemic, and football was no exception”, Chiefs’ signings made in the 2021-22 preseason and key appointments at the club should bode well for the future.

Number one on Motaung's list was Chiefs' overwhelming highlight of the year, their place in the 2020-21 Champions League final.

Amakhosi lost 0-3 to Al Ahly on July 17 in Casablanca, but went a long way putting behind them their dismal underachievement in continental football since their lone African Cup Winners' Cup win in 2001.

Motaung wrote: “Reaching the final of the 2021 Caf Champions League will be written in bold letters in the history books of Kaizer Chiefs. The players really made us proud, overcoming incredible odds to come within a whisker of being crowned continental champions.