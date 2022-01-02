Kaizer Chiefs boss Motaung identifies his club's hits and misses in 2021
Kaizer Chiefs chairperson Kaizer Motaung has identified five highs, lows and challenges that characterised the year for his club in 2021.
In his New Year’s message on the club’s website, Motaung admitted Chiefs, still without a trophy in six previous seasons, battled in 2021, but identified reaching the Caf Champions League final as historic and an all-time club landmark.
He said in a year that, “like 2020, was fraught with disruptions as society battled to come to terms with the Covid-19 pandemic, and football was no exception”, Chiefs’ signings made in the 2021-22 preseason and key appointments at the club should bode well for the future.
Number one on Motaung's list was Chiefs' overwhelming highlight of the year, their place in the 2020-21 Champions League final.
Amakhosi lost 0-3 to Al Ahly on July 17 in Casablanca, but went a long way putting behind them their dismal underachievement in continental football since their lone African Cup Winners' Cup win in 2001.
Motaung wrote: “Reaching the final of the 2021 Caf Champions League will be written in bold letters in the history books of Kaizer Chiefs. The players really made us proud, overcoming incredible odds to come within a whisker of being crowned continental champions.
“We faced numerous serious challenges, from a game scheduled to take place in Morocco which Caf relocated to Burkina Faso, to travel restrictions in Angola. We witnessed how Covid-19 was used as a weapon by some organisations in an attempt to win matches.
“The effort proved undoubtedly worthwhile as some of our young players showed that they were ready to take on, and beat, the best after being tested under pressure against some of the giants of African football.
“It is important to acknowledge the important role played by coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard who held the fort during that crucial time that saw us get into the [Premiership] top eight and reach the Champions League final.”
Second on Motaung's list was the challenge presented by the club's transfer ban from Fifa at the start of the 2020-21 season.
He wrote “The ruling that prohibited us from signing new players for two transfer windows left the squad fighting on various domestic and continental fronts and really stretched us to the limit as matches came thick and fast with little recovery time.”
Third was appointments made by Chiefs in response to their miserable 2020-21 domestic season, which saw them go to a staggering six campaigns without a trophy.
“In keeping with the changing times and the constant development of the game we introduced new roles within our football management structure,” Motaung wrote.
“We announced Kaizer Motaung Junior as sporting director, a role that involves defining the future of how we want our football to be played.
“We also brought experienced educator and tactician Molefi Ntseki to take up the position of head of technical and youth development.
“The former Chiefs striker [Motaung Junior] and the erstwhile Bafana Bafana head coach [Ntseki] will work in conjunction to define and implement the club’s football philosophy.”
Fourth on Motaung's list was the challenge of playing in front of closed stadiums for a club used to the best support in the country in stadiums outside Gauteng.
“Playing for a full year without our beloved supporters has not been the same. We miss them terribly,” Motaung said.
His fifth point raised was Chiefs’ spending spree for players, and return of Stuart Baxter as coach, ahead of the current campaign.
“When the two-window transfer ban expired we moved swiftly to strengthen the squad by bringing in nine new players to help us reclaim our rightful position domestically and return to continental football. We also welcomed coach Stuart Baxter back into the Kaizer Chiefs fold,” Motaung wrote.
Chiefs struggled at the start the 2021-22 season, found signs of form, then were derailed by December’s Covid-19 outbreak.
Fourth-placed Amakhosi return from the Christmas and Africa Cup of Nations break against Cape Town City at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday, February 15.
