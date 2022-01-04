Soccer

Maritzburg to put Middendorp under the microscope in meeting

04 January 2022 - 13:20 By Marc Strydom
Maritzburg United coach Ernst Middendorp during the DStv Premiership match against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on December 22 2021.
Maritzburg United coach Ernst Middendorp during the DStv Premiership match against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on December 22 2021.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix/Gallo Images

Maritzburg United will put coach Ernst Middendorp's performance in the 2021-22 season under the microscope in a meeting on Thursday, where chairperson Farook Kadodia will ask the coach to instil confidence that the club will not fight relegation this season.

Maritzburg went into the Christmas and Africa Cup of Nations break wallowing in 13th place with three wins from 18 games, plus six draws and nine defeats for just 15 points gained past the halfway stage.

“The meeting is on Thursday. Basically it is that I just need him to give me the confidence that I need in him to take the club forward,” Kadodia told TimesLIVE on Tuesday.

“Every time he came in [to Maritzburg previously] it was in a high pressure situation — this time he has put the club into a high pressure situation.”

Kadodia said that it was a concern for the club that the notoriously combustible Middendorp has been seen arguing with Maritzburg fans on social media, and made public statements about his squad at United.

“The reality is that the coach should not play the blame game, and point fingers at the players or the team or whoever. It's a team that he assembled.”

Middendorp is in his third stint at Maritzburg, who he famously saved from relegation from a near-impossible situation in the 2015-16 season, where a 3-1 win over Jomo Cosmos on the final day saw Ezenkosi drop to the First Division.

Taking over battling Maritzburg from Eric Tinkler in November 2020, 63-year-old Middendorp steered the club to 13th in 2020-21.

A technically strong coach, Middendorp's conservative tactics and erratic personality have been his downfall at his many clubs he has coached in the Premier League.

READ MORE

PSL coaches whose futures could be in jeopardy next month

Six of the 16 top-flight clubs have made coaching changes already this season and it can be expected that there will be more casualties before May’s ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Sundowns’ wins, Shalulile’s goals, Swallows’ draws: PSL in numbers in 2021

SA domestic football has been dominated by Mamelodi Sundowns in 2021 as they romped to the DStv Premiership and MTN8 titles and look odds-on to ...
Sport
4 days ago

Kaizer Chiefs end torrid December on a high with solid win against Maritzburg

Kaizer Chiefs will wonder what might have been had a wave of Covid-19 not washed through their headquarters in Naturena, the recovering Amakhosi ...
Sport
1 week ago

Davids explains why Shandu has adapted so quickly at Pirates

Bandile Shandu's ability to understand and apply tactical instructions, plus familiar faces he found there, are among the reasons the ex-Maritzburg ...
Sport
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Kaizer Motaung: PSL's decision left Chiefs 'dumbfounded' Soccer
  2. Ex-Bafana star Maimane Phiri shot in tavern in Alex, before assailant turned ... Soccer
  3. Kaizer Chiefs boss Motaung identifies his club's hits and misses in 2021 Soccer
  4. Clever buys: 10 players who arrived with little fanfare, but turned out to be ... Soccer
  5. Five contenders to replace Quinton de Kock as Proteas Test wicketkeeper Cricket

Latest Videos

Parliament fire flares up as strong winds sweep through Cape Town
Praise for Cape Town firefighters who tackled parliament blaze