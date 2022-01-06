Galaxy-Pirates drama under PSL prosecutor Majavu's consideration

The fracas that broke out between TS Galaxy owner-chair Tim Sukazi, his club’s officials and Orlando Pirates security personnel, including media officer Thandi Merafe, at Orlando Stadium last month, has landed on the desk of returning Premier Soccer League (PSL) prosecutor Zola Majavu.

“I have written to Tim Sukazi and I am dealing with the matter and will make an announcement soon,” said Majavu, who previously served as PSL CEO. “I can’t say anything more than that.”

Sukazi last month called for action by the PSL after video footage which circulated via Galaxy's Twitter account showed security personnel at Orlando Stadium appearing to manhandle the club boss as he attempted to go into the change rooms.

The physical confrontation and heated exchange of words took place before Galaxy's 2-0 DStv Premiership defeat to Pirates in December where Sukazi was denied entrance to the area despite having an all-access pass.