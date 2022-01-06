Soccer

PSL and DStv's new programme will teach players business skills

06 January 2022 - 17:14 By Marc Strydom
Premier Soccer League chairman Irvin Khoza. File photo.
Premier Soccer League chairman Irvin Khoza. File photo.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

The Premier Soccer League's (PSL's) new player transition programme will see 96 players from DStv Premiership clubs start a six-month course aimed at teaching them finance and business skills.

The programme, in partnership with DStv, the headline sponsor of the Premiership, aims to address the needs of players who retire from a decade-long career in their 30s without skills for life after football, says PSL chair Irvin Khoza.

Khoza said the Gordon Institute of Business Science (Gibs), affiliated to the University of Pretoria, is a curriculum partner in the programme.

“The career path available to soccer players after their playing days has been on the lips and in the hearts and minds of those who love the beautiful game. It particularly emerges when former players hit rough patches in their lives,” Khoza said.

He said he initiated a conversation about the plight of professional players after their careers ended at AFC Ajax's stadium, the Johan Cruyff Arena, six years ago.

“In attendance was Graham Abrahams [director: regulatory affairs and enterprises at SuperSport International], Stanley Matthews [PSL head of competitions and SuperSport United CEO] and [player intermediary] Ashley Kotzen.

“In the company of the Dutch legend Johan Neeskens we later consulted [MultiChoice CEO] Calvo Mawela and [chair] Imtiaz Patel.”

New PSL prosecutor Zola Majavu: ‘You can be assured there is no crisis’

New Premier Soccer League (PSL) prosecutor Zola Majavu says he is formulating a plan to alleviate the backlog in disciplinary cases caused by the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Khoza said young, aspiring footballers often did not concentrate fully on schooling, often becoming a “star at 23, veteran at 28 and put off the field at 30".

MultiChoice's group executive for corporate affairs, Collen Dlamini, said the company's sponsorship of the DStv Diski Challenge reserve league already included “skills and educational programmes”.

“The player transition programme will equip players with the necessary knowledge and skills to be successful,” Dlamini said. “There will be four core modules players will be exposed to — IT, business fundamentals, financial management and leadership. They will also be able to select two elective modules before the end of the programme, from among many Gibs provides.

“The first cohort from January 19 until the end of June will comprise 96 current players — six chosen from each club. The programme is aimed at players between 28 and 35.

“The classes will be virtual and the players will also receive mentoring.”

READ MORE

Irvin Khoza: Kaizer Chiefs matter 'took so long because of its complexity'

Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairperson Irvin Khoza said an announcement on final decision to deny Kaizer Chiefs postponements in December due to an ...
Sport
1 day ago

Why there's little chance of an immediate return to PSL stadiums for local football fans

Government’s decision to keep in place the restriction of 2,000 people for outdoor gatherings means there is no chance of an immediate return to ...
Sport
3 days ago

Clever buys: 10 players who arrived with little fanfare, but turned out to be huge hits in the PSL

The opening of the transfer window on January 1 means clubs can add to their squads for the remainder of the campaign, with one major deal already ...
Sport
3 days ago

Kaizer Motaung: PSL's decision left Chiefs 'dumbfounded'

Kaizer Chiefs chairperson Kaizer Motaung says the club was “dumbfounded” at the Premier Soccer League’s decision to not allow the postponements of ...
Sport
5 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Pirates media officer Merafe 'arrested and charged' for alleged assault of ... Soccer
  2. ‘I believe I have a role to play in SA': ex-Proteas captain AB de Villiers Cricket
  3. Safa unlikely to pursue appeal after Fifa explains dismissal of Ghana match ... Soccer
  4. Kadodia confirms European interest in Maritzburg’s Bafana starlet Hlongwane Soccer
  5. Irvin Khoza: Kaizer Chiefs matter 'took so long because of its complexity' Soccer

Latest Videos

Cyril's sharp exit: ANC President Ramaphosa leaves ANCWL meeting after Covid-19 ...
'He's a quiet guy’: Neighbours of parliament arson accused shocked at his arrest