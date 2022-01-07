Soccer

Guinea leave behind three players with Covid-19 as they head to Afcon

07 January 2022 - 16:06 By Reuters
Mikael Dyrestam was left behind to isolate as Guinea left for the Africa Cup of Nations.
Mikael Dyrestam was left behind to isolate as Guinea left for the Africa Cup of Nations.
Image: Nils Petter Nilsson/Getty Images

Guinea left three players at their training base in Rwanda after they tested positive for coronavirus, while the rest of the delegation departed for the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon.

The Guinea Football Federation said on Friday that defender Mikael Dyrestam, a former Sweden international who switched allegiance to Guinea, was isolating in accordance with local Covid-19 protocols, together with goalkeeper coach Kemoko Camara, who also tested positive.

Striker Seydouba Soumah was already in isolation after testing positive. Midfielder Morlaye Sylla would have to undergo a new PCR test on Friday and would be allowed to travel if he returned a negative result, the federation added.

The rest of the 27-man squad and staff arrived in Bafoussam on Friday ahead of Sunday’s tournament kickoff.

Guinea play their opening Group B match on Monday against Malawi. They completed their preparations in Kigali on Wednesday with a 2-0 win over Rwanda in a friendly, with Liverpool’s Naby Keita scoring one of the goals.

READ MORE

More Covid-19 disruptions for teams before Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon

Covid-19 infections have caused more disruption to African Cup of Nations preparations, with Senegal delaying their departure for the tournament in ...
Sport
2 days ago

Ighalo out for Nigeria at Nations Cup after Saudi club refuses call-up

Nigeria striker Odion Ighalo will not play for his country at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon after his Saudi Arabian club refused to let him ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Gabon captain Aubameyang tests positive for Covid-19 on arrival at Afcon

Gabon captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang tested positive for Covid-19 on arrival in Cameroon on Thursday, threatening his participation at the Africa ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Cameroon conflict looms over Africa Cup of Nations venue

Droves of armoured vehicles are patrolling the streets of Limbe in Cameroon's conflict-torn South West Region ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations ...
Sport
4 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Pirates media officer Merafe 'arrested and charged' for alleged assault of ... Soccer
  2. Safa unlikely to pursue appeal after Fifa explains dismissal of Ghana match ... Soccer
  3. ‘I believe I have a role to play in SA': ex-Proteas captain AB de Villiers Cricket
  4. Irvin Khoza: Kaizer Chiefs matter 'took so long because of its complexity' Soccer
  5. Premiership coaches baffled at how DStv Compact Cup will work Soccer

Latest Videos

Cyril's sharp exit: ANC President Ramaphosa leaves ANCWL meeting after Covid-19 ...
'He's a quiet guy’: Neighbours of parliament arson accused shocked at his arrest