Soccer

Caf increases Afcon 2021 prize money and will use VAR in all 52 matches

08 January 2022 - 12:54 By Marc Strydom
Caf president Patrice Motsepe.
Caf president Patrice Motsepe.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) have increased the prize money on the eve of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations kickoff on Sunday, and said all 52 matches will use Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

A Caf executive committee meeting in Douala, Cameroon on Friday resolved to increase the prize money for the Covid-19-delayed Nations Cup by a total US$1.850m (R28.8m).

The tournament kicks off in Yaounde on Sunday with the matches between hosts Cameroon and Burkina Faso (6pm SA time) and Ethiopia and Cape Verde (9pm), both at Olembe Stadium.

“The Caf executive committee has resolved to increase the prize money of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Cameroon 2021,” the continental body said.

“The decision was taken at [Friday’s] executive committee meeting chaired by president Dr Patrice Motsepe in Douala, Cameroon.”

The new prize money will see the winners walk off with $5m (R78m), an increase of $500,000 (R7.8m). The runners-up earn $2.75m (R43m), an increase of $250,000 (R3.9m).

The semi-finalists will be paid $2.2m (R34m), an increase of $200,000 (R3.1m). The quarter-finalists will be paid $1.175m (R18m), an increase of $175,000 (R2.7m).

Caf said VAR will be used in all the matches in Cameroon.

“For the first time in the history of the Africa Cup of Nations, all 52 matches of the competition will use VAR,” the body said.

“Previously, Caf has used VAR starting from the quarterfinals of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt. However, with Caf advancing with plans not only to improve the image of refereeing but also produce world-class match officials in Africa, the implementation of VAR in all 52 matches in Cameroon is a step in the right direction.

“A list of 63 top match officials — including top women referees Salima Mukasanga (Rwanda), Carine Atemzabong (Cameroon), Fatiha Jermoumi (Morocco) and Bouchra Karboubi (Morocco) — will officiate the Cameroon 2021 Cup of Nations matches.

“The list consists of 24 referees, 31 assistant referees and eight video assistant referees from 36 countries. The roster includes two referees from CONCACAF (Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football) as part of our inter-confederation skills exchange programme.”

READ MORE

Guinea leave behind three players with Covid-19 as they head to Afcon

Guinea left three players at their training base in Rwanda after they tested positive for coronavirus, while the rest of their delegation departed ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Ighalo out for Nigeria at Nations Cup after Saudi club refuses call-up

Nigeria striker Odion Ighalo will not play for his country at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon after his Saudi Arabian club refused to let him ...
Sport
1 day ago

Gabon captain Aubameyang tests positive for Covid-19 on arrival at Afcon

Gabon captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang tested positive for Covid-19 on arrival in Cameroon on Thursday, threatening his participation at the Africa ...
Sport
1 day ago

More Covid-19 disruptions for teams before Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon

Covid-19 infections have caused more disruption to African Cup of Nations preparations, with Senegal delaying their departure for the tournament in ...
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Pirates media officer Merafe 'arrested and charged' for alleged assault of ... Soccer
  2. Premiership coaches baffled at how DStv Compact Cup will work Soccer
  3. Safa unlikely to pursue appeal after Fifa explains dismissal of Ghana match ... Soccer
  4. ‘I believe I have a role to play in SA': ex-Proteas captain AB de Villiers Cricket
  5. Irvin Khoza: Kaizer Chiefs matter 'took so long because of its complexity' Soccer

Latest Videos

Parliament fire: Lawyer says Zandile Mafe had no interest in stealing from ...
Cyril's sharp exit: ANC President Ramaphosa leaves ANCWL meeting after Covid-19 ...