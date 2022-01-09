Soccer

Aboubakar scores twice as Cameroon come from behind to win Afcon opener

09 January 2022 - 20:16 By Reuters
Cameroon players celebrate Vincent Aboubakar's opening goal at Olembe Stadium on January 9 2022.
Cameroon players celebrate Vincent Aboubakar's opening goal at Olembe Stadium on January 9 2022.
Image: @CAF_Online/Twitter

Captain Vincent Aboubakar converted two spot kicks as hosts Cameroon came from behind to beat Burkina Faso 2-1 in the opening match of the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Yaounde on Sunday.

Burkina Faso, who were without their coach Kamou Malo and six players who tested positive for Covid-19, gave away two clumsy penalties after Gustavo Sangare had silenced the home crowd, estimated at around 45,000 fans at the newly-built Olembe Stadium, with the first goal of the game.

Sangare finished with his left foot at the back post in the 24th minute to hand the Burkinabe a surprise lead in the Group A encounter but then their captain Bertrand Traore and defender Issoufou Dayo gave away penalties in quick succession.

WATCH | Julius Malema scolds PSL over crowds at stadiums

EFF leader Julius Malema has scolded the Premier Soccer League for not challenging the government on regulations allowing crowds in stadiums.
Sport
1 day ago

Aboubakar, who was part of Cameroon’s winning team at the 2017 Cup of Nations in neighbouring Gabon, tucked away both kicks with aplomb.

Traore lunged clumsily to catch Andre Zambo Anguissa in the 37th minute but it was only given as a penalty after the Algerian referee Mustapha Ghorbal had checked with VAR.

The referee, however, had no hesitation about awarding the second as Dayo's scything tackle took out the feet of Nouhou Tolo as the first half went into stoppage time.

Burkina Faso’s goal came after a rare error from Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana, who recently returned from a nine-month drug ban, as he came out and missed Traore’s cross, allowing Sangare to finish expertly at the back post.

Onana did make up for it with a point-blank stop from Sangare early in the second half before Aboubakar went speeding down the other end on a Cameroon breakaway, but strayed marginally offside before the ball deflected off him, and into the net, for a possible hat-trick.

TimesLIVE pick our list of 10 players to keep an eye on in Cameroon

The threat of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, Riyad Mahrez and Kelechi Ịheanachọ at this year’s Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon is well known and they ...
Sport
4 hours ago

It took two minutes for the VAR to confirm the linesman’s decision.

Aboubakar, who was proving dangerous on the right, had another great opportunity for his hat-trick with 14 minutes left but blazed wildly wide from an angle.

The opening game was preceded by a colourful opening ceremony, against the background of frenzied preparations to get the 24-team tournament ready in time.

The Confederation of African Football had last month considered cancelling the tournament and multiple Covid-19 cases continued to cast a shadow over events.

The Cape Verde Islands and Ethiopia are due to play in the second Group A game later on Sunday at the Olembe Stadium. 

MORE:

WATCH | Julius Malema scolds PSL over crowds at stadiums

EFF leader Julius Malema has scolded the Premier Soccer League for not challenging the government on regulations allowing crowds in stadiums.
Sport
1 day ago

TimesLIVE pick our list of 10 players to keep an eye on in Cameroon

The threat of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, Riyad Mahrez and Kelechi Ịheanachọ at this year’s Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon is well known and they ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Three more players test positive for Covid-19 in Senegal camp, inluding captain Koulibaly

Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and striker Famara Diedhiou will join captain Kalidou Koulibaly on the sidelines for Senegal’s opening match at the Africa ...
Sport
5 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. SA engineer gets the nod from Lewis Hamilton Sport
  2. Caf increases Afcon 2021 prize money and will use VAR in all 52 matches Soccer
  3. WATCH | Julius Malema scolds PSL over crowds at stadiums Soccer
  4. Sundowns' Berdien, who works with Gambia, stranded in Qatar ahead of Afcon Soccer
  5. ‘I believe I have a role to play in SA': ex-Proteas captain AB de Villiers Cricket

Latest Videos

Parliament fire: Lawyer says Zandile Mafe had no interest in stealing from ...
Lights out for Cyril: Power cuts as Ramaphosa delivers investor speech