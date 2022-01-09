Three more players test positive for Covid-19 in Senegal camp, inluding captain Koulibaly

Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and striker Famara Diedhiou will join captain Kalidou Koulibaly on the sidelines for Senegal’s opening match at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Cameroon after both tested positive for Covid-19, the country’s football federation said on Sunday.

That leaves Senegal, already hit by six positive cases before they departed for the tournament, with a threadbare squad for their opening Group B clash against Zimbabwe in Bafoussam on Monday.

Koulibaly’s positive test was revealed by his club Napoli on Saturday, who said he was vaccinated and asymptomatic.