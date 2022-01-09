Soccer

Three more players test positive for Covid-19 in Senegal camp, inluding captain Koulibaly

09 January 2022 - 15:15 By Reuters
Senegal head coach Aliou Cisse is left with 17 players ahead of their opening match against Zimbabwe.
Senegal head coach Aliou Cisse is left with 17 players ahead of their opening match against Zimbabwe.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and striker Famara Diedhiou will join captain Kalidou Koulibaly on the sidelines for Senegal’s opening match at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Cameroon after both tested positive for Covid-19, the country’s football federation said on Sunday.

That leaves Senegal, already hit by six positive cases before they departed for the tournament, with a threadbare squad for their opening Group B clash against Zimbabwe in Bafoussam on Monday.

Koulibaly’s positive test was revealed by his club Napoli on Saturday, who said he was vaccinated and asymptomatic.

WATCH | Julius Malema scolds PSL over crowds at stadiums

EFF leader Julius Malema has scolded the Premier Soccer League for not challenging the government on regulations allowing crowds in stadiums.
Sport
22 hours ago

The Senegal federation then confirmed the Chelsea goalkeeper and Turkey-based striker, formerly with Bristol City, were in isolation.

Saliou Ciss, Bamba Dieng, Mame Baba Thiam, Pape Matar Sarr, Nampalys Mendy and second choice goalkeeper Alfred Gomis all remained in Dakar on Wednesday after testing positive as the team were to depart for the finals.

Ismaila Sarr, who Senegal insisted join their squad from Watford, is not available because of injury, as is Abdoulaye Seck, leaving coach Aliou Cisse with just 17 players.

AFCON: Football to the sound of drums

World superstars out to prove themselves the best in Africa
Sport
15 hours ago

"It's a difficult and complicated situation," Cisse told a news conference in Bafoussam on Sunday.

"But we are going to be competitive and those are available are going to play for those who are absent.

"We are still going into the game against Zimbabwe full of confidence."

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) has laid down strict rules regarding Covid-19.

If any player tests positive they will not be authorised to go to the stadium or participate in the match, while teams must play as long as they have a minimum of 11 players available If they have no goalkeeper available, another player must play in that position.

Teams that do not have a minimum of 11 players available will be considered to have lost the match 2-0, according to Caf.

MORE:

PSL and DStv's new programme will teach players business skills

The Premier Soccer League's (PSL's) new player transition programme will see 96 players from DStv Premiership clubs start a six-month course aimed at ...
Sport
2 days ago

Galaxy-Pirates drama under PSL prosecutor Majavu's consideration

The fracas that broke out between TS Galaxy owner-chairperson Tim Sukazi, his club’s officials and Orlando Pirates security personnel, including ...
Sport
2 days ago

Premiership coaches baffled at how DStv Compact Cup will work

Some coaches roped into the DStv Compact Cup are frustrated at the lack of information provided by the Premier Soccer League (PSL) on the logistics ...
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Caf increases Afcon 2021 prize money and will use VAR in all 52 matches Soccer
  2. SA engineer gets the nod from Lewis Hamilton Sport
  3. WATCH | Julius Malema scolds PSL over crowds at stadiums Soccer
  4. Sundowns' Berdien, who works with Gambia, stranded in Qatar ahead of Afcon Soccer
  5. ‘I believe I have a role to play in SA': ex-Proteas captain AB de Villiers Cricket

Latest Videos

Parliament fire: Lawyer says Zandile Mafe had no interest in stealing from ...
Lights out for Cyril: Power cuts as Ramaphosa delivers investor speech