Soccer

Vinicius and Benzema shine as Real Madrid thrash Valencia 4-1

09 January 2022 - 10:06 By Reuters
Vinicius Jr celebrates with his Real Madrid teammates after his first goal.
Vinicius Jr celebrates with his Real Madrid teammates after his first goal.
Image: @realmadriden/Twitter

Real Madrid strike duo Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jr both scored a brace to give the LaLiga leaders a 4-1 home win over Valencia on Saturday, putting them back on track after last weekend's disappointing loss to Getafe.

Benzema opened the scoring shortly before halftime from the penalty spot, his 300th goal in all competitions for Real.

He is the fourth player in the club's history to reach the milestone after Alfredo di Stefano (308), Raul (323) and Cristiano Ronaldo (450).

Fan favourite Vinicius, who missed Real's last two games after testing positive for Covid-19, came back with a vengeance and scored twice early in the second half.

Goncalo Guedes scored Valencia's consolation goal in the 76th minute with a header on the rebound after Thibaut Courtois had saved his penalty kick.

WATCH | Julius Malema scolds PSL over crowds at stadiums

EFF leader Julius Malema has scolded the Premier Soccer League for not challenging the government on regulations allowing crowds in stadiums.
Sport
19 hours ago

Benzema sealed the emphatic win two minutes from the end with a low shot from inside the box.

"It's an honour and I'm proud to reach 301 goals with Real Madrid because they are the best club in the world," Benzema told reporters.

"We played a great game for ourselves but also for the fans, who deserved it after the loss to Getafe."

Real Madrid extended their lead at the top of the standings to 49 points from 21 games, eight points ahead of Sevilla who have two games in hand and host Getafe on Sunday.

It took a while for Carlo Ancelotti's team to warm up on a freezing winter night at Santiago Bernabeu, where the fans are becoming used to gathering between scaffolding as Real Madrid continue the $908m renovation of their home.

After a flat beginning, Real found their rhythm late in the first half as Luka Modric struck a shot that rattled the crossbar from the edge of the box.

PSL and DStv's new programme will teach players business skills

The Premier Soccer League's (PSL's) new player transition programme will see 96 players from DStv Premiership clubs start a six-month course aimed at ...
Sport
2 days ago

The hosts kept pressing until they found the opener after Casemiro fell inside the area when challenged by defender Omar Alderete.

Benzema stepped up and rifled the ball into the top right corner beyond Jasper Cillessen.

Real kept up their pace after halftime and Vinicius scored twice in nine minutes, first after a beautiful combination with Benzema, clearing two defenders before finishing all alone in the six-yard-box.

His second came from tapping in a rebound on the goal line following an effort from Marco Asensio.

Benzema's goals meant he stayed clear at the top of the scoring charts in LaLiga this season with 17, followed by Vinicius on 12. Together they have scored 29 of Real's 45 league goals this campaign. 

MORE:

Galaxy-Pirates drama under PSL prosecutor Majavu's consideration

The fracas that broke out between TS Galaxy owner-chairperson Tim Sukazi, his club’s officials and Orlando Pirates security personnel, including ...
Sport
2 days ago

Premiership coaches baffled at how DStv Compact Cup will work

Some coaches roped into the DStv Compact Cup are frustrated at the lack of information provided by the Premier Soccer League (PSL) on the logistics ...
Sport
2 days ago

Sundowns' Berdien, who works with Gambia, stranded in Qatar ahead of Afcon

Mamelodi Sundowns’ physical trainer Riedoh Berdien, who is assisting Gambia in their maiden Africa Cup of Nations finals appearance, is one of ...
Sport
21 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Caf increases Afcon 2021 prize money and will use VAR in all 52 matches Soccer
  2. SA engineer gets the nod from Lewis Hamilton Sport
  3. WATCH | Julius Malema scolds PSL over crowds at stadiums Soccer
  4. Sundowns' Berdien, who works with Gambia, stranded in Qatar ahead of Afcon Soccer
  5. ‘I believe I have a role to play in SA': ex-Proteas captain AB de Villiers Cricket

Latest Videos

Parliament fire: Lawyer says Zandile Mafe had no interest in stealing from ...
Lights out for Cyril: Power cuts as Ramaphosa delivers investor speech