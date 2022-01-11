Soccer

Sekhukhune United bolster squad with Shonga, Rusike and Mokoena

11 January 2022 - 16:30
Zambian international Justin Shonga has joined Sekhukhune United.
Zambian international Justin Shonga has joined Sekhukhune United.
Image: Sekhukhune United

Ambitious promoted DStv Premiership side Sekhukhune United have announced the arrival of Justin Shonga, Evans Rusike and Luckyboy Mokoena.

Defender Mokoena arrives from TS Galaxy, Zambia international Shonga from Egyptian side Ismaily SC and Zimbabwe international Rusike from SuperSport United.

The arrival of Shonga, whose career has failed to ignite since he arrived in the country to play for Orlando Pirates four years ago, Rusike and Mokoena, is a serious statement going into the second round.

Other teams that the 25-year-old Shonga played for in the PSL are Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) and Cape Town City, and Sekhukhune coach McDonald Makhubedu will he hoping that he can rediscover his scoring form.

Makhubedu is also expecting big things in front of goal from the experienced Rusike, who will be expected to lead the line with Shonga in the second round of the season, while right-back Mokoena will add strength at the back.

“It is an awesome feeling to be back in the DStv Premiership,” Shonga said. “The environment is totally different to that at Ismaily in the Egyptian Soccer League. SA is more suitable to playing football because I feel at home here and my priority is to help the team accumulate more points so as to finish in a respectable position.

“I will work hard to get my form back so that I can contribute immensely to the team’s success in the second round of the season.”

Mokoena said he is excited to join Sekhukhune.

“I would like thank the Sekhukhune United technical team and management for allowing me to be part of the club and I will work hard to contribute to the success of the team and their mission to win trophies,” Mokoena said.

Rusike said he is looking forward to reviving his career at the Limopo club.

“I am looking forward to what is expected to be an exciting second round of the season. I will do my best to ensure that Babina Noko stay where they belong.”

Sekhukhune reached the Christmas break in eighth place in the Premiership with 26 points from 17 matches after seven wins, four draws and six defeats.

PSL coaches whose futures could be in jeopardy next month

Six of the 16 top-flight clubs have made coaching changes already this season and it can be expected that there will be more casualties before May’s ...
Sport
1 week ago

Clever buys: 10 players who arrived with little fanfare, but turned out to be huge hits in the PSL

The opening of the transfer window on January 1 means clubs can add to their squads for the remainder of the campaign, with one major deal already ...
Sport
1 week ago

Sundowns’ wins, Shalulile’s goals, Swallows’ draws: PSL in numbers in 2021

SA domestic football has been dominated by Mamelodi Sundowns in 2021 as they romped to the DStv Premiership and MTN8 titles and look odds-on to ...
Sport
1 week ago

SuperSport young guns have grabbed their chances amid Covid-19 crisis, says Arendse

Young SuperSport United players who have been drafted into the senior squad have excelled after being thrown in the deep end, Andre Arendse said ...
Sport
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. SA engineer gets the nod from Lewis Hamilton Sport
  2. Caf increases Afcon 2021 prize money and will use VAR in all 52 matches Soccer
  3. WATCH | Julius Malema scolds PSL over crowds at stadiums Soccer
  4. 'We'll push for PSL to open the stadiums': AmaZulu's Manzini Zungu gives ... Soccer
  5. ‘I believe I have a role to play in SA': ex-Proteas captain AB de Villiers Cricket

Latest Videos

Terrorism charge added as alleged parliament fire suspect diagnosed with ...
Parliament fire: Lawyer says Zandile Mafe had no interest in stealing from ...