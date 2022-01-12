Kaizer Chiefs drawn in tasty Nedbank Cup rematch with TS Galaxy
Kaizer Chiefs were handed a tough draw that also will make for a notable rematch in the Nedbank Cup when they were pitted against TS Galaxy in the last-32 on Wednesday.
Galaxy, then National First Division upstarts, became the first team from the second tier to win the Nedbank when they shocked Ernst Middendop's Chiefs 1-0 in the final at Moses Mabhida Stadium in May 2019.
The encounter between Amakhosi, at present the fourth-placed DStv Premiership team, against Galaxy, who have since entered the top-flight by purchasing the franchise of Highlands Park and are in last place, is eye-catching. It was Orlando Pirates, though, who were handed arguably the toughest draw of the big three.
Bucs, in second place when the Premiership went into its break for Christmas and the Africa Cup of Nations, were matched against Benni McCarthy's AmaZulu, who are in fifth place in the league.
Mamelodi Sundowns were handed arguably the easiest last-32 match-up of SA's big three. Their trip to meet GladAfrica Championship Richards Bay FC could be trickier than appearances suggest, though, as Amabhubesi lead the second-tier and are tough to beat in their northern KwaZulu-Natal stronghold.
Nedbank Cup last-32 draw:
NC Professionals v Mathaithai FC
Royal AM v Cape Town City
Venda Football Academy v African All Stars
Maritzburg United v SuperSport United
University of Pretoria v Chippa United
Platinum City Rovers v Sekhukhune United
Stellenbosch FC v Baroka FC
Swallows FC v TS Sporting
Tshakhuma FC v Lamontville Golden Arrows
Kaizer Chiefs v TS Galaxy
Sinenkani FC v Free State Stars
Richards Bay v Mamelodi Sundowns
Marumo Gallants v Santos
Orlando Pirates v AmaZulu
Uthongathi FC v Summerfield Dynamos FC
Black Eagles FC v Sivutsa FC
