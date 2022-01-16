Major talking points from the Nedbank Cup draw

The Nedbank Cup Last 32 draw was made this week and one of the noticeable aspects was the unusually high number of all-DStv Premiership clashes there are, five in all.

But there is lots to dissect, not least finding out just who the minnow teams from the SAFA structures are, and what their chances of making the Last 16 will be.

TimesLIVE picks out five talking points following the draw.

Santos back in the limelight

There was one familiar name among the eight amateur sides who appeared in the Last 32 draw in the form of Cape Town club Santos, once a leading team in the DStv Premiership but now consigned to amateur football in the third tier.

Under charismatic owner Goolam Allie, Santos won the Premiership title in the 2001/02 season with Gordan Igesund in charge, and twice lifted the Nedbank Cup competition when it was known as the Bob Save Super Bowl in 2001 and the ABSA Cup in 2003.

They are also five-time winners of the old Federation League and a club that has a huge impact on the Cape Town game, helping to develop some of the brightest talents in SA.

They were relegated in the 2011/12 season and have since slipped into the third tier, but there remains the hope they can bounce back to the elite league in the future.

The Nedbank Cup gives them a chance to test where they are a as a club as they face top-flight Marumo Gallants, who are the holders of the trophy.

Who?

There are a number of new names for SA football fans in the Last 32 and the question on many people’s lips may be, ‘who are they?’.

Summerfield Dynamos are from Chatsworth in Durban and play in the KwaZulu-Natal ABC Motsepe League. Established in 1988, they did make the third-tier play-offs in 2019 but failed to earn promotion.

They will take on Uthongathi in a provincial derby.

Black Eagles are another ABC Motsepe League side who hail from the North West and are currently top of their stream having won five of their opening six games of the campaign.

They are owned by Drip Footwear founder Lekau Sehoana.

They will face FC Sivutsa from Mpumalanga, who made the ABC Motsepe League playoffs at the end of last season under the stewardship of then coach Innocent Mayoyo.

The latter has since moved on to Free State Stars.