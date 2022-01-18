Guinea progress despite defeat against already eliminated Zimbabwe

Already-eliminated Zimbabwe upset Guinea with a 2-1 win at the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Yaounde on Tuesday, although Guinea will still advance to the last 16 as runners-up in Group B.

Captain Knowledge Musona and Kudakwashe Mahachi both scored in the first half to earn Zimbabwe a farewell win after losing their opening two matches as they finished last in the group.

Naby Keita pulled a goal back for Guinea early in the second half, but they could not find an equaliser.

The Liverpool midfielder was cautioned late in the game for dissent and, in a further blow for Guinea, he will miss their next game in the knockout phase.