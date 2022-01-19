Ghana coach Rajevac defiant as calls for his head mount after Afcon disaster

Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac has said he will not resign after the team’s disastrous 3-2 defeat against tiny Comoros saw the Black Stars exit the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations bottom of Group C with a single point on Tuesday night.

Rajevac appears to hope his profile in Ghana as the coach who steered them to the 2010 World Cup quarterfinals in SA will preserve his job ahead for the single-tie 2022 World Cup qualifying final round in March, the draw for which will be conducted on Friday.

But the calls for the 68-year-old Serbian coach's resignation are sure to be deafening after a Nations Cup where Ghana lost 1-0 against Morocco and drew 1-1 against Gabon before their nightmare defeat to 132nd-ranked tournament debutants Comoros.

Rajevac was asked by a Ghanaian journalist in the post-match press conference at Stade Omnisport de Garoua in Garoua Cameroon: “Are you going to resign or will you wait until they sack you?”

The coach responded: “I took this job to take the Ghana team to the World Cup and as you know I only came to Ghana three-and-a-half months ago, so you cannot expect some magic things in such a short period of time.

“But this competition was a good platform for us, so we want to learn from it and complete these next qualification matches in March and try to go to the World Cup.”