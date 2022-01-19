Ghana coach Rajevac defiant as calls for his head mount after Afcon disaster
Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac has said he will not resign after the team’s disastrous 3-2 defeat against tiny Comoros saw the Black Stars exit the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations bottom of Group C with a single point on Tuesday night.
Rajevac appears to hope his profile in Ghana as the coach who steered them to the 2010 World Cup quarterfinals in SA will preserve his job ahead for the single-tie 2022 World Cup qualifying final round in March, the draw for which will be conducted on Friday.
But the calls for the 68-year-old Serbian coach's resignation are sure to be deafening after a Nations Cup where Ghana lost 1-0 against Morocco and drew 1-1 against Gabon before their nightmare defeat to 132nd-ranked tournament debutants Comoros.
Rajevac was asked by a Ghanaian journalist in the post-match press conference at Stade Omnisport de Garoua in Garoua Cameroon: “Are you going to resign or will you wait until they sack you?”
The coach responded: “I took this job to take the Ghana team to the World Cup and as you know I only came to Ghana three-and-a-half months ago, so you cannot expect some magic things in such a short period of time.
“But this competition was a good platform for us, so we want to learn from it and complete these next qualification matches in March and try to go to the World Cup.”
Ghanaian football journalist Michael Oti Adjei says national coach Milovan Rajevac needs to be fired.
Ghanaian football journalist Michael Oti Adjei, who contributes to platforms including BBC Sport, ESPN and Modern Ghana, sees no hope for Rajevac to continue as Ghana coach.
“I don't think he is fit, I don't think he has the capacity. I advocated for his return and I was happy to see him come but I don't think he has the capacity to be able to lead us to win anything,” Adjei told Ghana’s TV3 news.
“ I think that we were a bit nostalgic, with the benefit of hindsight, but also we were hopeful he would bring all those qualities from 2010.
“It's pretty obvious why after [2010] he went for so long without a job and we almost seemed to give him a rescue mission.
“I think the decisions he made in Cameroon, the outcome of the games, his late substitutions, losing to a Comoros side ranked 132, couldn't beat Gabon, his game management — everything to me points to a man who is past his time and cannot lead this team.
“ I think we need to be honest with ourselves. We need to get rid of Rajevac as quickly as possible.
“The draw for the next round of the World Cup will be made on Friday. We may qualify or we may not qualify for the World Cup, but I'm convinced keeping Rajevac in charge of our team diminishes our chances.”
After leaving Ghana in 2010 Rajevac took jobs in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Slovenia and Algeria but had been out of a job since leaving the Thailand national team in 2019 before being recalled to the Black Stars to replace CK Akonnor in September.
