Nigeria cruise into Nations Cup last-16 with three wins from three

19 January 2022 - 23:15 By Reuters
Sadiq Umar of Nigeria celebrates his goal with teammates in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations match against Guinea-Bissau at Roumde Adjia Stadium in Garoua, Cameroon on 19 January 2022.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Striker Sadiq Umar scored his first goal for Nigeria as they eased to a 2-0 victory over Guinea-Bissau in the Africa Cup of Nations on Wednesday to ensure a full haul of nine points in Group D and oust their opponents from the tournament.

Umar, who has been criticised for some glaring misses in previous games, netted when Kelechi Iheanacho’s excellent pass with the outside of his boot across the goal provided a tap-in for the tall forward at the back post.

Nigeria were in cruise control and scored a second as William Troost Ekong netted from close range after Moses Simon had hit the crossbar following a mazy run into the box.

Nigeria had already won the pool before kickoff, but became the only team to enter the second round with three wins. Egypt finished second with six points, while Guinea-Bissau and Sudan ended with a point each.

