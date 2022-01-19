‘SA’s ancestors worked overtime to bring karma’ — Fans weigh in on Ghana crashing out of Afcon

Many SA football fans were in celebration mode on Tuesday after Ghana crashed out of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) with a humiliating 3-2 loss to minnows Comoros Islands.

Comoros, who are making their debut at the competition and lost their first two games of the tournament, went 1-0 up early through El Fardou Ben Mohamed.

It turned from bad to worse for Ghana's Black Stars when striker Dede Ayew was sent off in the 25th minute.

Ahmed Mogni added a second for Comoros just past the hour mark before Ghana rallied a comeback through Richmond Boakye and Alexander Djiku.

But any dreams of a famous victory for Ghana were dashed when Mogni struck again with five minutes left on the clock to write a fairytale finish for the islanders.

There was little support for Ghana in SA after their controversial World Cup qualifiers win over Bafana Bafana last year. Dubious officiating in that match led to suspicions of alleged match-fixing and a feud between the SA Football Association (Safa) and their Ghanaian counterparts.

Safa's complaint to world football governing body Fifa was later dismissed.

They were also criticised by Gabon coach Patrick Neveu last week after the Black Stars complained about fair play when their opponents scored a late equaliser while Ghana's Daniel Kofi Kyere was being attended to.

Andre Ayew dismissed Gabon as a “small team” after that match.

Ghana was the top Twitter trend in SA on Tuesday night as many local fans claimed the loss to Comoros was karma. They claimed Ghana had disrespected teams over the last few years and were finally being served humble pie.