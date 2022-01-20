Soccer

Pepe stars as Ivory Coast crush Algeria to dump the holders out of Afcon

20 January 2022 - 20:16 By Reuters
Ivory Coast's Nicolas Pepe celebrates with his teammates after scoring a wonderful solo goal against Algeria in Douala on January 20 2022.
Ivory Coast's Nicolas Pepe celebrates with his teammates after scoring a wonderful solo goal against Algeria in Douala on January 20 2022.
Image: REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Nicolas Pepe scored a superb solo goal as Ivory Coast thumped Algeria 4-1 to send the defending champions crashing out of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals on Thursday following a disastrous Group E campaign.

Algeria's 35-game unbeaten run was ended by Equatorial Guinea in a stunning upset in their last match, and they were outplayed again by the impressive Ivorians, who might have had more goals with better finishing.

Franck Kessie, Ibrahim Sangare and Sebastien Haller also scored to seal top spot in the pool with seven points.

They are joined in the second round by Equatorial Guinea (six points), whose 1-0 victory over Sierra Leone eliminated the latter.

Algeria captain Riyad Mahrez missed a penalty, but Sofiane Bendebka grabbed a consolation as history repeated itself.

When they won their only other Afcon title in 1990, Algeria also exited in the first round of the next tournament after a 3-0 loss to the Ivorians, who went on to lift the trophy. 

MORE:

'It's not correct', says Nathi Mthethwa on journalists not attending PSL games

Sports minister Nathi Mthethwa says “it is not correct” and “it does not sound right” that football journalists have not been allowed to attend live ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Ngcobo believes Chiefs can still push for league honours

The Amakhosi lie 16 points behind Sundowns but will want to make the three games they have in hand count
Sport
2 days ago

WATCH | Mkhanyiseli Siwahla recalls training with Messi at Barcelona juniors

He doesn’t like to talk about it because people don’t believe him but former Ajax Cape Town mercurial midfielder Mkhanyiseli Siwahla trained at the ...
Sport
10 hours ago

Giantkillers Comoros, population 1 million, have faced a nailbiting Afcon wait

The tiny Comoros Islands have faced a tense 48-hour wait to find out whether their shock win over Ghana in the Africa Cup of Nations on Tuesday will ...
Sport
10 hours ago

Egypt scrape past Sudan to advance at Cup of Nations

Egypt beat neighbours Sudan 1-0 in Yaounde on Wednesday to ensure their progress to the knockout stages of the Africa Cup of Nations, finishing ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Nigeria cruise into Nations Cup last-16 with three wins from three

Striker Sadiq Umar scored his first goal for Nigeria as they eased to a 2-0 victory over Guinea-Bissau in the Africa Cup of Nations on Wednesday to ...
Sport
22 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. New York Times questions why Pitso Mosimane did not make Fifa award shortlist Soccer
  2. Zimbabwe to leave Afcon with tails between legs and facing Fifa suspension Soccer
  3. ‘SA’s ancestors worked overtime to bring karma’ — Fans weigh in on Ghana ... Soccer
  4. 'I have given up on Europe': Pitso Mosimane reacts to Fifa coach award snub Soccer
  5. WATCH | LOL! ‘We’re tired of having him at home’ —Rassie’s daughters ‘grateful’ ... Rugby

Latest Videos

Drone shows North West homes submerged in water as flooding continues across SA
Picking up the pieces: Ladysmith reeling after severe flooding