Soccer

Giantkillers Comoros, population 1 million, have faced a nailbiting Afcon wait

20 January 2022 - 11:03 By Reuters
Comoros Islands players after their win over Ghana.
Comoros Islands players after their win over Ghana.
Image: @CAF_Online/Twitter

The tiny Comoros Islands have faced a tense 48-hour wait to find out whether their shock win over Ghana in the Africa Cup of Nations on Tuesday will prove enough to get them into the next round.

The Indian Ocean archipelago is in with a chance of grabbing one of the four places reserved in the last-16 for the best third-place finishers from the six groups, once the last three groups complete their matches.

Their sensational 3-2 win over 10-man Ghana in Garoua eliminated the four-time champions in one of the tournament’s all-time upsets, and sealed qualification from Group C for Morocco and Gabon, leaving the Comoros third on three points.

Rangnick slams Man United's first-half display, plays down Ronaldo rant

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick slammed his side's shoddy first-half performance after a flattering 3-1 victory away to Brentford in ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Cape Verde and Malawi have already finished third in Groups A and B with four points, putting them ahead of the Comoros in the qualification stakes.

That meant Comoros needed results to go their way on Wednesday and Thursday, when the last three groups complete their matches, to secure one of the last two third-place qualification spots.

The tournament in Cameroon has been brought alive by Tuesday’s upset and the giant-killing feat of Equatorial Guinea, another of the continent’s minnows, who ended the 35-match unbeaten run of defending champions Algeria.

"What we have done is already historic, brilliant," Said Ali Athoumane, president of the Comoros Football Federation, said.

Nigeria cruise into Nations Cup last-16 with three wins from three

Striker Sadiq Umar scored his first goal for Nigeria as they eased to a 2-0 victory over Guinea-Bissau in the Africa Cup of Nations on Wednesday to ...
Sport
13 hours ago

"We were a little more liberated, more relaxed. We had nothing to lose, and now we have to hold onto hope because mathematically, it is still possible."

Amir Abdou, who has coached the team since 2014, said they had kept attacking, even after letting a 2-0 lead slip against a Ghana side who were down to 10 men from the 25th minute when their captain Dede Ayew was sent off.

"That's why I made offensive changes, we wanted to win," he said.

The island nation, which declared independence from France in 1975, has a population of just under a million.

But it has looked to its former colonial power for players to help create a substantial national side, which has now been in competition for just over a decade.

MORE:

EFF calls on South Africans to join ‘the people’s picket’ against closure of stadiums

The EFF said if the picket does not yield the desired results, the party will protest at the offices of the SA Football Association and the Premier ...
Sport
2 days ago

Ngcobo believes Chiefs can still push for league honours

The Amakhosi lie 16 points behind Sundowns but will want to make the three games they have in hand count
Sport
1 day ago

Football players' union to 'join EFF picket' on opening up sports stadiums

The SA Football Players Union (Safpu) has thrown its weight behind the EFF’s march to sports minister Nathi Mthethwa’s offices in Pretoria on ...
Sport
20 hours ago

'I have given up on Europe': Pitso Mosimane reacts to Fifa coach award snub

Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane says he has "given up" on Europe after not making the best Fifa men’s coach award shortlist for 2021.
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. New York Times questions why Pitso Mosimane did not make Fifa award shortlist Soccer
  2. Zimbabwe to leave Afcon with tails between legs and facing Fifa suspension Soccer
  3. ‘SA’s ancestors worked overtime to bring karma’ — Fans weigh in on Ghana ... Soccer
  4. 'I have given up on Europe': Pitso Mosimane reacts to Fifa coach award snub Soccer
  5. WATCH | LOL! ‘We’re tired of having him at home’ —Rassie’s daughters ‘grateful’ ... Rugby

Latest Videos

Drone shows North West homes submerged in water as flooding continues across SA
Picking up the pieces: Ladysmith reeling after severe flooding