Giantkillers Comoros, population 1 million, have faced a nailbiting Afcon wait

The tiny Comoros Islands have faced a tense 48-hour wait to find out whether their shock win over Ghana in the Africa Cup of Nations on Tuesday will prove enough to get them into the next round.

The Indian Ocean archipelago is in with a chance of grabbing one of the four places reserved in the last-16 for the best third-place finishers from the six groups, once the last three groups complete their matches.

Their sensational 3-2 win over 10-man Ghana in Garoua eliminated the four-time champions in one of the tournament’s all-time upsets, and sealed qualification from Group C for Morocco and Gabon, leaving the Comoros third on three points.