Rangnick slams Man United's first-half display, plays down Ronaldo rant

Whatever Rangnick said at halftime clearly worked as United were a different proposition after the break, even if the scoreline was scarcely credible.

Yet the win that lifted United to within two points of fourth-placed West Ham United with a game in hand, was overshadowed by Ronaldo's reaction to being hauled off and replaced with defender Harry Maguire when the score was 2-0.

Ronaldo, who missed the last two games because of a niggling injury, took an age to walk off the pitch, scowling at United's coaching staff and throwing his jacket down in anger, before continuing his debate from his seat.

"His reaction was 'why me?'... I said to him I have to take a decision in the interests of the club because we had a situation at Villa where we were 2-0 up and drew 2-2 and I was angry at myself for not switching to a back five.