Riyad Mahrez wants back-to-the-wall Algeria to do their talking on the pitch

Under pressure Algeria are well aware that only a victory will ensure their progress at the Africa Cup of Nations and want to do the talking on the field, captain Riyad Mahrez said on Wednesday.

The defending champions suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of tiny Equatorial Guinea on Sunday and must now beat the Ivory Coast in Douala in their last Group E match on Thursday to stand any chance of advancing to the last 16.

Algeria, whose 35-match unbeaten record went up in smoke amid one of the tournament’s great upsets, are bottom of the group with a solitary point.