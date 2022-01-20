Zola Majavu: Orlando Pirates charged for incident involving Tim Sukazi
Orlando Pirates have been told to appear before a disciplinary committee (DC) hearing for the incident in which TS Galaxy chair Tim Sukazi was denied entry to the field and change rooms in a match at Orlando Stadium.
The infamous incident achieved widespread publicity after Galaxy posted a video of Sukazi being manhandled as he and fellow Galaxy officials attempted to push through a door leading into the area where the change rooms and tunnel are.
Sukazi was denied entry to his team’s change rooms ahead of the DStv Premiership match on Saturday December 11, despite having all-access accreditation. Pirates won the game 2-0.
PSL prosecutor Zola Majavu said Pirates were charged on Wednesday.
“Orlando Pirates FC was charged yesterday and their matter has been enrolled for hearing at 2pm on Wednesday January 26,” Majavu said on Thursday night.
This is the kind of treatment we are subjected to at Orlando Stadium. They don't want to allow our President to access the field but he has an accreditation that allows him to be in the field.#Siyadumuza#TheRockets#TSG pic.twitter.com/W4U8eWaTRQ— TS Galaxy FC (@TSGALAXYFC) December 11, 2021
“This is in relation to the misconduct arising from the chairperson of TS Galaxy being denied entry into the stadium.
“The charges proffered against Pirates relate to that incident. When the DC is finalised, at whatever date and time, I will come back and provide details on the outcome of the DC hearing.”
Majavu also said the DC matter over Kaizer Chiefs being unable to honour two Premiership fixtures last month amid an outbreak of more that 50 cases of Covid-19 that shut down the club’s headquarters in Naturena will be heard on Friday.
“By way of a reminder the matter of Kaizer Chiefs will be proceeding tomorrow, Friday January 21, at 4pm,” the PSL prosecutor said.
“Upon the finalisation of that matter I will similarly issue a further update.”
Majavu, appointed in December, has been working overtime to reduce a backlog of disciplinary cases left by the resignation effective the end of November of predecessor Nande Becker.
