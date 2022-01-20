Zola Majavu: Orlando Pirates charged for incident involving Tim Sukazi

Orlando Pirates have been told to appear before a disciplinary committee (DC) hearing for the incident in which TS Galaxy chair Tim Sukazi was denied entry to the field and change rooms in a match at Orlando Stadium.

The infamous incident achieved widespread publicity after Galaxy posted a video of Sukazi being manhandled as he and fellow Galaxy officials attempted to push through a door leading into the area where the change rooms and tunnel are.

Sukazi was denied entry to his team’s change rooms ahead of the DStv Premiership match on Saturday December 11, despite having all-access accreditation. Pirates won the game 2-0.

PSL prosecutor Zola Majavu said Pirates were charged on Wednesday.

“Orlando Pirates FC was charged yesterday and their matter has been enrolled for hearing at 2pm on Wednesday January 26,” Majavu said on Thursday night.