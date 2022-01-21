Cape Town City's Mpho Makola gets 2-month ban from football

“The balance of the four months are suspended on condition that during the next 18 months he is not found guilty of similar misconduct.

“Both Makola and his club are ordered to pay the costs of the DC.”

This is the second occasion where Makola has been suspended for pushing a match official having committed a similar offence against referee Abongile Tom in a Telkom Knockout game between City and Kaizer Chiefs in 2019.

The midfielder, who came on as a 71st-minute substitute in the MTN8 final, apparently angrily approached Baloyi after the final whistle. At issue was Sundowns goalkeeper Denis Onyango moving off his line during the penalty shoot-out.

In a separate matter, Majavu said Lamontville Golden Arrows had pleaded not guilty on Thursday in a case of fielding an alleged ineligible player, Simo Mbhele, in a number of matches.

“The matter was postponed to next week Wednesday, January 26 to enable Arrows to furnish me, the prosecutor, with a plea explanation,” Majavu said.

“We have both been directed to exchange whatever documents we need to, and when the matter proceeds on the 26th at 6pm we would be proceeding to make legal submissions only.

“Thereafter the DC would deliberate and decide whether the charges proffered by the league have been sustained or proven.

“In the event the charges are proven the matter would proceed to the second phase where an appropriate sanction would be discussed. If the DC found the charges were not proven that would be the end of the matter.”

Arrows face potentially losing points for fielding a player who allegedly did not have an international clearance from Portuguese side 1º Dezembro when he joined the KwaZulu-Natal club.