Kaizer Chiefs take matter of match postponements to Safa arbitration
Kaizer Chiefs’ matter of their two matches they failed to honour in December due to Covid-19 has gone to arbitration at the SA Football Association (Safa), Premier Soccer League (PSL) prosecutor Zola Majavu has revealed.
Majavu disclosed that Chiefs’ disciplinary committee (DC) hearing in the matter on Friday afternoon was postponed to next month after Amakhosi brought an application for a stay pending their arbitration over the case at Safa.
Chiefs said they were unable to put a team together to play against Cape Town City at FNB Stadium and Lamontville Golden Arrows in Durban last month due to an outbreak of more than 50 cases of Covid-19 at the club, forcing Amakhosi to send staff, players and coaches to isolate.
Chiefs applied for the postponement of their December DStv Premiership matches but that was turned down by the PSL’s football department, and later it was again when the club referred their request to the league’s executive committee.
Amakhosi stated their intention to appeal the league’s decision on December 21 and Majavu’s revelation discloses that arbitration at Safa was the route taken by the club.
“I can confirm that the matter proceeded before the PSL DC, whereupon Kaizer Chiefs brought an application for the DC to be stayed pending the outcome of their urgent referral of their dispute to arbitration under the auspices of Safa,” Majavu said on Friday evening.
“We agreed that the matter would be postponed, however that timelines be put in place so that the matter does not fall through the cracks. It was recognised that this matter must be finalised as soon as possible, way before the league draws to an end.
“The matter was postponed to February 25 at 4pm. Of course, depending on the outcome of the arbitration, it may well be that the matter may not proceed in the current format.
“Should the arbitration be finalised before then the prosecutor [Majavu] was directed to communicate with the DC members as to the next intended course of action, mindful of the fact that no-one at this stage knows what the outcome of that referral to arbitration may be.”
Chiefs' two matches they did not honour were against City on Saturday December 4 and Arrows on Wednesday December 8.
The club were adamant that it would not be possible to field a team if they followed department of health regulations on Covid-19.