Soccer

Rashford last-gasp winner sees Man United leapfrog West Ham into fourth

22 January 2022 - 20:24 By Reuters
Marcus Rashford of Manchester United celebrates scoring with team mate Diogo Dalot in the Premier League match against West Ham United at Old Trafford in Manchester on January 22 2022.
Marcus Rashford of Manchester United celebrates scoring with team mate Diogo Dalot in the Premier League match against West Ham United at Old Trafford in Manchester on January 22 2022.
Image: Visionhaus/Getty Images

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford scored a last-second winner as they beat West Ham United 1-0 at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Saturday to move up to fourth spot in the standings.

Substitute Rashford tapped in a low cross from Edinson Cavani deep into stoppage time after United had broken down the left flank with the final move of the match.

The win means United move above West Ham with 38 points from 22 matches, while the Hammers are now fifth on 37 from 23.

Until Rashford's goal finished off an attack started by Cristiano Ronaldo and also featuring Anthony Martial, there had been few chances at either end in a disappointingly dull game. David Moyes' West Ham had been cautious in their approach, although Tomas Soucek had gone close to scoring for the Londoners near the end with a glancing header from a corner which flashed just wide of the far post.

Fred had United's best clear opening, shortly after the interval, but his shot was too close to West Ham keeper Alphonse Areola who easily saved.

Form, flops and favourites: 5 things we learnt from the Afcon group stages

The group stages of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations are behind us and the tournament hits its business as the knockout fixtures get under way on ...
Sport
6 hours ago

United coach Ralf Rangnick started with Ronaldo at centre forward with 19-year-old Anthony Elanga and Mason Greenwood to his left and right but the combination produced very little. Rashford was brought on for Elanga in the 62nd minute and then 20 minutes later Rangnick rolled the dice by throwing on Cavani and Martial and switching to a 4-2-4 formation.

The move paid off when all four combined for the winner in the third minute of the three minutes added on.

Ronaldo fed the ball into Martial who slipped it outside to Cavani. The Uruguayan looked close to offside before he hit a cross to Rashford, who scored from the point blank range.

VAR looked back at the goal and there was a second roar around Old Trafford as it ruled Cavani had been onside.

"The atmosphere [in the dressing room] is amazing," said Rangnick. "Quite rightly the boys were celebrating. They know what a massive win this was.

"Those are the best kind of wins when the other team has not time to come back. We are extremely happy with the performance and the level of physicality we played with, bearing in mind we played three days ago at Brentford."

READ MORE:

Rangnick slams Man United's first-half display, plays down Ronaldo rant

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick slammed his side's shoddy first-half performance after a flattering 3-1 victory away to Brentford in ...
Sport
2 days ago

Salah ‘not asking for crazy stuff’ in Liverpool contract talks

Ronaldo injury not serious, says United manager Ralf Rangnick, after he missed win over Villa
Sport
1 week ago

Rangnick happy with Man United's aggression but wants more pressing

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick was pleased with their aggression in Monday's 1-0 FA Cup third round win over Aston Villa but said ...
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | New Kaizer Chiefs teen dribbling wizard’s skills set tongues wagging Soccer
  2. SuperSport’s hot Chiefs target Teboho Mokoena has ‘agreed terms with Sundowns’ Soccer
  3. Azapo writes to Fifa boss Infantino asking for investigation into Mosimane snub Soccer
  4. WATCH | Mkhanyiseli Siwahla recalls training with Messi at Barcelona juniors Soccer
  5. Rising Proteas star Marco Jansen 'did not get picked for teams in high school' Cricket

Latest Videos

Drone shows North West homes submerged in water as flooding continues across SA
Minister Motshekga acknowledges “hallmark performance” of class of 2021.