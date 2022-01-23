Soccer

Tunisia upset Nigeria to book Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final place

23 January 2022 - 23:15 By Reuters
Tunisia will play Burkina Faso in the quarter-finals on Saturday.
Tunisia will play Burkina Faso in the quarter-finals on Saturday.
Image: @CAF_Online/Twitter

Captain Youssef Msakni scored with a long-range shot to hand Covid-hit Tunisia an improbable 1-0 win over 10-man Nigeria in Garoua on Sunday to advance to the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals.

He powered home a low shot from outside the penalty area two minutes into the second half to bundle Nigeria out of the tournament.

Nigeria had been the only side to win all three of their games in the group phase and were overwhelming favourites as Tunisia battled without seven players, who were isolating because of Covid-19.

But Tunisia, who also had to do without coach Mondher Kebaier because of Covid-19, advanced to meet Burkina Faso in next Saturday’s quarter-final in Garoua. 

MORE:

Why Arrows' DC case over ineligible player might lead to them fighting relegation

Lamontville Golden Arrows will be in the dock with the Premier Soccer League disciplinary committee (DC) next week over allegedly fielding an ...
Sport
1 day ago

Mampara of the week: André Ayew

Ghana footballer André Ayew is the son of the illustrious Abedi Pele, one of the most respected football icons to fly the flag for his country and ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Pictures emerge purporting to show horrific crash involving Jabu Mahlangu

Pictures have been circulated on social media purporting to show a horrific accident involving ex-Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. WATCH | New Kaizer Chiefs teen dribbling wizard’s skills set tongues wagging Soccer
  2. Khune gives Baxter something to think about as Warriors edge Amabutho Soccer
  3. Pictures emerge purporting to show horrific crash involving Jabu Mahlangu Soccer
  4. .Ex-Kaizer Chiefs star Jabu Mahlangu in hospital after car accident Soccer
  5. SuperSport’s hot Chiefs target Teboho Mokoena has ‘agreed terms with Sundowns’ Soccer

Latest Videos

Drone shows North West homes submerged in water as flooding continues across SA
Minister Motshekga acknowledges “hallmark performance” of class of 2021.