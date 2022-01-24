Soccer

Chelsea boss Tuchel calls on fans to 'show respect' after Rudiger hit by object

24 January 2022 - 11:08 By Reuters
Thiago Silva celebrates with his Chelsea teammates after scoring the second goal.
Thiago Silva celebrates with his Chelsea teammates after scoring the second goal.
Image: @premierleague/Twitter

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said fans should show players respect from the stands after defender Antonio Rudiger was hit by objects thrown by Tottenham Hotspur supporters at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Rudiger, 28, was struck during the second half of Chelsea's 2-0 victory as goals from Hakim Ziyech and Thiago Silva gave them their first league win since December 26.

The incident came a day after Aston Villa pair Lucas Digne, who joined from Everton two weeks ago, and Matty Cash were hit by objects thrown by home supporters at Goodison Park.

Merseyside Police have charged a 19-year-old with assault and throwing an item on the pitch during Everton's 1-0 defeat.

" ... Everybody needs to show respect and behave to certain guidelines, there's no doubt about it," said Tuchel.

"If this is a new trend we need to act together to make sure that it stops as soon as possible, to protect the fantastic environment and unique atmosphere of England."

Sky Sports reported Metropolitan Police had made two arrests and were working to identify anyone else involved in throwing objects during the match.

MORE:

Tunisia upset Nigeria to book Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final place

Captain Youssef Msakni scored with a long-range shot to hand Covid-hit Tunisia an improbable 1-0 win over 10-man Nigeria in Garoua on Sunday to ...
Sport
12 hours ago

Burkina Faso edge Gabon to reach Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals

Burkina Faso held off a gallant rearguard action from 10-man Gabon to advance to the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals with a 7-6 victory on ...
Sport
14 hours ago

Liverpool hold off Palace fightback to close gap on Man City

Liverpool had to withstand a spirited second-half fightback from Crystal Palace before emerging with a 3-1 win on Sunday to close the gap on Premier ...
Sport
17 hours ago

Afcon knockout stage offers chance for Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah to deliver

Africa’s four top players failed to make a mark at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals but the start of the knockout rounds on Sunday offers a ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Lentjies impressed by Cape Town City teenager Luphumlo Sifumba

Kurt Lentjies has praised the potential of 16-year-old Luphumlo Sifumba, who shot to national prominence with a goal in the 3-0 victory for Coastal ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Khune gives Baxter something to think about as Warriors edge Amabutho Soccer
  2. WATCH | New Kaizer Chiefs teen dribbling wizard’s skills set tongues wagging Soccer
  3. Pictures emerge purporting to show horrific crash involving Jabu Mahlangu Soccer
  4. .Ex-Kaizer Chiefs star Jabu Mahlangu in hospital after car accident Soccer
  5. SuperSport’s hot Chiefs target Teboho Mokoena has ‘agreed terms with Sundowns’ Soccer

Latest Videos

Drone shows North West homes submerged in water as flooding continues across SA
Minister Motshekga acknowledges “hallmark performance” of class of 2021.