Soccer

Gambia’s Afcon giant-killing spree continues as they beat Guinea

24 January 2022 - 20:27 By Reuters
Gambia's Musa Barrow celebrates with his teammates after scoring the winning goal against Guinea.
Image: THAIER AL-SUDANI

Musa Barrow scored a 71st-minute winner as Gambia continued their giant-killing spree at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) by pulling off an upset 1-0 win over Guinea in Bafoussam on Monday to advance to the quarterfinals.

Striker Barrow, one of the outstanding performers at the tournament, was set up by a defence-splitting pass from Yusupha Bobb but still had to take the ball away from the Guinea defence with his right foot and then put it on to his left for a fine finish to settle the last-16 tie.

The small West Africa country is the lowliest ranked of all the 24 participants at the tournament in Cameroon, at 150 in the world, and are making their debut at the finals.

They will play the winner of Monday’s later match between hosts Cameroon and the Comoros Islands.

 

