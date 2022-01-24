Soccer

Gambia’s giant killing run continues as they beat Guinea

24 January 2022 - 20:08 By Reuters
Gambia are making their debut appearance at the Africa Cup of Nations.
Gambia are making their debut appearance at the Africa Cup of Nations.
Image: @CAF_Online/Twitter

Musa Barrow scored a 71st-minute winner as Gambia continued their giant killing spree at the Africa Cup of Nations by pulling off an upset 1-0 win over Guinea in Bafoussam on Monday to advance to the quarter-finals.

Striker Barrow, one of the outstanding performers at the tournament, was set up by a defence-splitting pass from Yusupha Bobb but still had to take the ball away from the Guinea defence with his right foot and then put it onto his left for a fine finish to settle the last-16 tie.

The small west African country are the lowest ranked nation of all the 24 participants at the tournament in Cameroon at 150 in the world and are making their debut at the finals.

They will play the winner of Monday’s later match between hosts Cameroon and the Comoros Islands. 

MORE:

Bafana defender Siyanda Xulu weighing his options in Israel

Bafana Bafana defender Siyanda Xulu is discussing a new deal with his Israeli club Hapoel Tel Aviv, but is keeping his options open having entered ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Covid-19 hit Comoros forced to use outfield player as goalkeeper against Cameroon

The Comoros will have to use one of their outfield players in goal against Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) hosts Cameroon on Monday after being hit by ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Afcon knockout stage offers chance for Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah to deliver

Africa’s four top players failed to make a mark at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals but the start of the knockout rounds on Sunday offers a ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Khune gives Baxter something to think about as Warriors edge Amabutho Soccer
  2. WATCH | New Kaizer Chiefs teen dribbling wizard’s skills set tongues wagging Soccer
  3. Pictures emerge purporting to show horrific crash involving Jabu Mahlangu Soccer
  4. .Ex-Kaizer Chiefs star Jabu Mahlangu in hospital after car accident Soccer
  5. SuperSport’s hot Chiefs target Teboho Mokoena has ‘agreed terms with Sundowns’ Soccer

Latest Videos

WATCH: 86-year-old woman rescued in Ladysmith flood as family considers move ...
Drone shows North West homes submerged in water as flooding continues across SA