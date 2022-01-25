Soccer

At least 6 dead in stampede outside soccer match in Cameroon

25 January 2022 - 06:38 By Reuters
General view of Cameroon fans inside the stadium. At least six people died in a stampede outside the stadium after the game between Cameroon and Comoros.
Image: REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

At least six people have died and more than 40 were injured in a crush outside an Africa Cup of Nations match Monday, Cameroonian authorities said.

One government official said the country believes there could be more casualties and that he could not give an exact number yet, according to reports from the country.

Cameroon is hosting the continental championship for the first time since 1972, and in the capital city of Yaounde, more than 50,000 fans showed up to Olemne Stadium to watch Cameroon's national team face Comoros Islands in the round of 16.

The capacity was supposed to be capped at 48,000 people, and the stampede occurred once stadium officials closed the gates.

"Some of the injured are in desperate condition," nurse Olinga Prudence told reporters. "We will have to evacuate them to a specialized hospital."

The Confederation of African Football released a statement saying it was "investigating the situation and trying to get more details on what transpired."

"We are in constant communication with Cameroon government and the local organizing committee," the statement read.

--Field Level Media

