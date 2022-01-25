Safa president Jordaan joins mourners in paying tribute to Dan Pasiya

SA Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan has paid tribute to Dan Pasiya and joined the nation's soccer lovers in mourning the death of the respected philanthropist, businessman and former sports administrator a few days ago.

Jordaan said the 87-year-old Pasiya, who died in an East London hospital on Saturday, left an indelible mark on society after helping to put the Eastern Cape on the map through his soccer club Mthatha Bucks, his many businesses and other entrepreneurial ventures.

“The Eastern Cape province had a long struggle to have a team in the professional league,” Jordaan said on Tuesday. “It has always been a struggle. There was always this belief that Eastern Cape is a boxing and rugby province. But when you come from rural parts of the Eastern Cape, it is even worse. So when people who have been there in the trenches (die), it is very sad.

“Our deepest sympathy and prayers go to the family.”

Pasiya took over Bucks in 1986 and the club grew from strength to strength, eventually becoming a feared force in the top flight, especially when they were playing at their Independence Stadium home ground.

“No team liked to go to Mthatha to play them and they were feared.”

Pasiya will be buried on Friday and the Eastern Cape government is expected to grant him a provincial funeral.

