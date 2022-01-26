Soccer

Criminal charges against Merafe dropped as Pirates appear before PSL DC

TS Galaxy’s Mkhize alleged she slapped him in the face and vowed to teach her a lesson and ‘suffer consequences’

Tiisetso Malepa Sports reporter
26 January 2022 - 12:55
Orlando Pirates media officer Thandi Merafe after the Africa Cup of Nations match between hosts Cameroon and Zimbabwe in Yaounde on January 17 2022.
Orlando Pirates media officer Thandi Merafe after the Africa Cup of Nations match between hosts Cameroon and Zimbabwe in Yaounde on January 17 2022.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Orlando police have confirmed there will be no further action against Orlando Pirates media officer Thandi Merafe after prosecutors dropped a common assault charge opened against her by her TS Galaxy counterpart Minenhle Mkhize last month.

Merafe was arrested, charged and released on free bail without being detained following a scuffle that involved Galaxy president Tim Sukazi and Pirates’ security personnel before the Buccaneers hosted the Rockets in a Premiership match on December 11.

The brawl, captured on video, broke out after Sukazi was controversially denied entry to the dressing rooms, despite his all-access accreditation card which allows him to do so.

Mkhize alleged Merafe slapped him in the face during a near punch-up and vowed to teach her a lesson and "suffer consequences".

WATCH | TS Galaxy chair Tim Sukazi shockingly manhandled at Orlando Stadium

TS Galaxy chairman Tim Sukazi was involved in a fracas at his team's DStv Premiership match against Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium on Saturday ...
Sport
1 month ago

Mkhize is particularly bothered that in a country ravaged by gender-based violence, the matter would have received more attention if the tables were turned.

There was a twist, however, earlier this month after it emerged that Pirates counterattacked with their security official known only as “Eugene” pressing an assault case against an unnamed Galaxy staffer.

It was decided both dockets will be looked at by prosecutors on the same day to make a decision on whether to prosecute, call for further investigation or if there is no case that can be successfully prosecuted.

Pirates media officer Merafe 'arrested and charged' for alleged assault of Galaxy's Mkhize

The common assault case opened by TS Galaxy media officer Minenhle Mkhize against his Orlando Pirates counterpart Thandi Merafe last month is set to ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

Mkhize and Merafe appear to have kissed and made up.

“Both dockets are closed and finalised,” Nomvula Mbense from Orlando police told TimesLIVE in a text message.

“Cas 436/01/2021 is closed undetected. There was no prospect of a successful prosecution in the case of Cas 173/12/2021.”

Mkhize and Merafe did not respond to questions sent to them.

There may be no prospect of a successful criminal prosecution but the league's prosecutor Zola Majavu is of the view \there is a misconduct case that someone must answer to.

Zola Majavu: Orlando Pirates charged for incident involving Tim Sukazi

Orlando Pirates have been told to appear before a disciplinary committee hearing for the incident in which TS Galaxy chair Tim Sukazi was denied ...
Sport
5 days ago

Pirates were charged by the league's disciplinary committee headed by Majavu and will be hauled over the coals at a hearing scheduled for today.

“This is in relation to the misconduct arising from the chairperson of TS Galaxy being denied entry into the [Orlando] stadium,” Majavu told TimesLIVE last week.

The embarrassing incident went viral after Galaxy posted a video of Sukazi being manhandled as he and fellow club officials attempted to push through a door leading into the area where the change rooms and tunnel are.

Sukazi was so frustrated at the time that he implicated the league’s chairperson Irvin Khoza in the episode.

MORE:

Sukazi on fracas at Pirates game at Orlando Stadium: 'In my view Khoza is implicated'

TS Galaxy owner Tim Sukazi says his view is that Orlando Pirates and Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairperson Irvin Khoza is implicated in the fracas ...
Sport
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Mark Boucher stone walls questions on CSA’s gross misconduct charges Cricket
  2. Pictures emerge purporting to show horrific crash involving Jabu Mahlangu Soccer
  3. Khune gives Baxter something to think about as Warriors edge Amabutho Soccer
  4. Malan bags ICC award Cricket
  5. Tunisia upset Nigeria to book Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final place Soccer

Latest Videos

45-year-old shipwreck is Cape Town's latest tourist attraction
‘We ate pap and meat’: Woman who lived with alleged R4m heist suspect tells of ...