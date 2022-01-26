Sundowns Ladies to share R1m from sports minister Nathi Mthethwa for winning the Champions League

The players and technical staff of the Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies side will share the R1m windfall received from sports minister Nathi Mthethwa for winning the Caf Women’s Champions League.

Mthethwa rewarded the team as part of the department’s Recognition of Excellence programme that recognises outstanding achievements by SA teams and individuals.

Sundowns Ladies made history when they won the inaugural Caf Women's Champions League after their 2-0 win over Hasaacas Ladies of Ghana at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo in November last year.

“We always make sure our players and technical team are compensated for their efforts and their sacrifices. There is a way how money is divided,” said Sundowns chairman Thlopie Motsepe.

Motsepe declined to explain how much each player and the coaches would earn.