WATCH | ‘Sundowns exploring the idea of a testimonial for Hlompho Kekana’ — Motsepe
Mamelodi Sundowns chairman Thlopie Motsepe has said they are exploring the idea of honouring former club captain Hlompho Kekana with a testimonial match.
Kekana left the club last year after a distinguished 10-year career at Chloorkop that saw him win six league titles, the 2016 Caf Champions League and the 2017 Caf Super Cup.
The veteran player, who is yet to find a club after leaving the Brazilians, is one of the most decorated players in the Premier Soccer League (PSL), along with Brazilians goalkeeper Denis Onyango with eight championship titles.
“We have said when the opportunity comes, we want to honour Hlompo with our supporters,” Motsepe said at an event where minister of sport Nanthi Mthethwa rewarded the club’s women’s team R1m for winning the Caf Women’s Champions League.
🚨WATCH🚨— Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) January 26, 2022
Mamelodi Sundowns Chairman Thlopie Motsepe on plans to honour Hlompho Kekana. #PrimeSportsWithMahlatse pic.twitter.com/kizuMhqjrd
“A testimonial is something we can explore, obviously Covid-19 permitting, but it is definitely something we are looking to do, and we are hoping it is possible with the government regulations.
“For now there are other things that can be done in a no stadium type of environment. We will always be looking for the opportunity. The YouTube testimonial we did was to make sure he is respected by the club.”
Motsepe, who is involved in the day to day operations at Sundowns after his father, Patrice became Caf president, said seeing Kekana leave the club was one of the toughest moments in his short administration career.
“The toughest challenge was when we had to say goodbye to our captain (Kekana) who has given his all to the club.
“ When something is given to you, you respect it and don’t undermine it. You don’t let supporters and members of the club down.
“ It has been a great introduction to the club and I owe it to members of the coaching staff, members of our staff, members of the board who have been great.”
