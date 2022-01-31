Former Bafana Bafana skipper Dean Furman moves again

Former Bafana Bafana captain Dean Furman has switched clubs and signed for Warrington Rylands who play in the eighth tier of English football.

Don’t be fooled though, they are an ambitious and club three years ago were playing in the 11th tier. The club has made a steady rise thanks to the ownership of Wayne Rooney’s agent Paul Stretford.

And they confirmed their potential by winning the FA Vase in the 2020/2021 season, essentially a cup competition for non-league teams. Stretford has made no secret of his ambition to get the club into the football league, the top four divisions in English football, and Furman will be an important part of another promotion push this season.

The Bafana midfielder, who won 58 caps for the national team, made his debut off the bench on Saturday in a 4-0 win over Glossop North End, which moved the club up to third in the table and firmly in the promotion play-off positions.

Above them are Marine, who played Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup last year. Furman leaves fifth-tier Altrincham after 11 appearances this season, having been with League Two Carlisle the season before that after leaving SuperSport United.

He has started work in the media world and has been on co-commentator duties for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Furman, who has a sports science degree, has spoken of his desire for diverse interests when his playing career is over, possibly including coaching.

“I’m at an age where you don’t know how long you have left in the game. Is it one year, three years? You just don’t know,” Furman told TimesLIVE previously. “That is part of my planning at the moment, what is next.

“From the age of 16 I have been a professional footballer, it is all I have known. To come away from the football pitch will be very difficult. But I have my sports science degree. I am interested in the media world, I did quite a bit for SuperSport when I was in SA.

“I don’t want to force myself down one channel, I want to have options when I finish my playing career. But it is something that is on my mind a lot. It is a chapter in my life that is slightly unknown at the moment, but one that I am looking forward to.”

Furman last played for Bafana at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, having made his debut in a 1-0 loss to Brazil in 2012.

TimesLIVE